Flagstaff boys basketball holds on to win home opener against Holbrook, 52-48

After a tough win in their season opener, the 4A Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team finally got a chance to play on their home floor as they took on the 3A Holbrook Roadrunners Saturday night.
The Eagles had to dig deep late in the game, as Holbrook capitalized on a lackluster inside defensive showing by Flagstaff but the Eagles stood strong and took the win 52-48.
The first half saw an up-and-down showing for the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon), as they were able to get out to an eight-point lead, but also allowed the Roadrunners (1-2, 0-1 3A East) to go on an 8-0 run and tie the game at halftime.
Eagles guard Max Fritsch did most of his damage in the first quarter, as he hit back-to-back 3-pointers and two free throws to help the scoring load for the Eagles.
Nick Sweezy had a tough time getting going in the game for Flagstaff. He was able to score seven points in the first quarter, but did not hit another field goal for the rest of the game and hit early foul trouble.
Nick Morrow went to work in the second quarter. The 6-foot-7 center used his size advantage to get into the post and back his opponents down for easy buckets and finished the game with seven rebounds. The Eagles saw scoring troubles in the second half, scoring only eight points in both the third and fourth quarters.
With four minutes left to go in the game, Holbrook found a groove and got the host's lead down to just two. Both teams put the pressure on in the final two minutes of the tight game, but Flagstaff kept feeding Morrow as he converted a clutch three-point play to get the lead to five with just over a minute left.
The Roadrunners responded with an three-point play of their own, and got a crucial steal to have a chance at taking the lead. Following a missed 3-point attempt , the Roadrunners fouled Sneezy and committed a final turnover on their final possessions that sealed the game.
Eagles head coach Nick Walton was excited to be back on the home floor and get the first home win of the season out of the way.
“It feels great, I know as coaches we are always excited to get out here, but the kids especially were chopping at the bit to be back playing at home.” Walton said. “It just feels good to be playing. We feel lucky that some decisions were made to allow us to play so we are making the most out of that opportunity.”
Walton also said that he told his team during timeouts in the close late stretch of the game to keep focused against the pesky Roadrunners.
“I just told them to keep their heads up.” Walton said. “Just keep calm. We wanted to make sure that we were taking care of the basketball as much as we could and try to limit our turnovers. We just needed one stop, and we were able to get it, and sink the free throws.”
The 4A Conference Eagles will have little time to rest, as they will play their next three games all in one week due in part to the schedule changes.
“Honestly we’ve struggled because we haven’t been able to practice as much, given the shutdown and the weather.” Walton said. “We are throwing a lot at these kids right now and it’s a little bit of a learning curve. Moving forward we just gotta improve our communication and keep everybody on the same page on what we are doing. We are getting there though.”
The Eagles next game will be a home contest against Bradshaw Mountain (1-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday.
Local Roundup
Roadrunners 54, Eagles 41
The 4A Flagstaff girls basketball team dropped its first game of the season, falling on the road at 3A Holbrook Saturday. The Eagles were playing their first game in a week following the winter-caused cancellations.
Holbrook did most of its damage from the foul line where it went 19 of 35.
Flagstaff (2-1, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to head down to Prescott Valley to face Bradshaw Mountain (2-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Wildcats 51, Spartans 23
Following the cancellations that wrecked the schedule, the 2A Northland Prep Spartans girls basketball team fell by a wide margin Saturday on the road at 1A Joseph City.
The Spartans fall to 1-2 on the season and are next scheduled to take on 3A Chino Valley (0-4, 0-1 3A North Central) on Monday at home at 5:30 p.m.
The Dail Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.