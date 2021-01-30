Flagstaff boys basketball holds on to win home opener against Holbrook, 52-48

With four minutes left to go in the game, Holbrook found a groove and got the host's lead down to just two. Both teams put the pressure on in the final two minutes of the tight game, but Flagstaff kept feeding Morrow as he converted a clutch three-point play to get the lead to five with just over a minute left.

The Roadrunners responded with an three-point play of their own, and got a crucial steal to have a chance at taking the lead. Following a missed 3-point attempt , the Roadrunners fouled Sneezy and committed a final turnover on their final possessions that sealed the game.

Eagles head coach Nick Walton was excited to be back on the home floor and get the first home win of the season out of the way.

“It feels great, I know as coaches we are always excited to get out here, but the kids especially were chopping at the bit to be back playing at home.” Walton said. “It just feels good to be playing. We feel lucky that some decisions were made to allow us to play so we are making the most out of that opportunity.”

Walton also said that he told his team during timeouts in the close late stretch of the game to keep focused against the pesky Roadrunners.