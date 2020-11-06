Flagstaff beats Lee Williams 35-17, sets up big crosstown game next week

The Flagstaff Eagles defense stepped up exactly when it needed to Friday night against the Lee Williams Volunteers.
Swatted passes at the line of scrimmage, red zone stops to stifle drives, the defense did just about all it could.
Plus, a 101-yard pick-six isn’t bad either.
The Eagles kept their Grand Canyon Region title hopes afloat, improving to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the region with a 35-17 win over the Volunteers (3-3, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon) at Cromer Stadium.
"I felt like (Lee Williams) was gaining momentum and you're calling on the defense to challenge them and make the stops," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said. "I mean, two or three fourth-down stops and a 100-yard interception, I can't ask for more of our kids. I'm proud of them."
Midway through the third quarter, down 21-17, the Volunteers were marching down the field. A roughing the passer call on the Eagles set up the Volunteers nicely at the 50-yard line.
A few plays later the Eagles had their backs to the end zone looking for a stop. Well, it was really thrown to them.
Volunteers quarterback Devean Santos threw an errant pass directly to Eagles linebacker Spencer Smith, who took the interception 101 yards to the house and gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the night at 28-17 on the last play of the third quarter.
The next drive by the Volunteers offense had a similar feel.
Lee Williams drove out to midfield and again was the beneficiary of a questionable penalty — this time a defensive pass interference called when a Volunteers wideout appeared to slip on the turf.
The penalty put the Volunteers all the way up to the Flagstaff 33-yard line. Flagstaff needed another stand by its defense and got just that.
Ryan Tagle broke up a potential touchdown pass in the end zone and the defensive line, led by Nick Morrow, swamped Volunteers running back James Gracia at the 8-yard line. Morrow was a force on defense with three batted passes at the line of scrimmage along with two tackles at or near the line of scrimmage.
On a fourth-and-9, Santos again looked Tagle’s way, and again it was incomplete.
It took the Eagles all of one play to extend the lead to a comfortable spot as running back Luis Jaramillo bolted for a 91-yard touchdown run to cement the win.
Back and healthy
Friday was Jaramillo’s first game when he felt his healthiest. And it definitely showed. The passing game wasn't grooving as much as it has, so Jaramillo was the workhorse the Eagles needed.
Jaramillo ran for a dominant -- and insane -- 326 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He completely controlled the night with two touchdown runs of over 75 yards.
"All the coaching staff was talking about it this week," Hanley said. "There was a couple plays in practice where I was like, 'Oh, man, he is back. This dude is ready.' ... We talked about it and knew we were going to feed this kid and he's gonna win this game. ... He's a special kid, that's all I can say -- we have a special team, we have a lot of kids who really put in a lot of hard work here. I am so proud of them."
Earlier in the game Friday in the second quarter while his team was down 10-7, Jaramillo took advantage of a stop by the defense when it kept the Volunteers from getting past midfield.
Jaramillo and the Eagles offense needed just one play to bolt 76 yards for a score and what was the Eagles' first lead of the night at 13-10 at the 6:15 mark of the second.
It took about four more minutes of game time for Jaramillo to score his third touchdown of the opening half, a 12-yard scamper after Flagstaff was on the right end of a Volunteers' defensive pass interference call.
"It's definitely refreshing to be able to go full speed at my full potential," Jaramillo said. "I really felt great and it showed on the field. All glory to the linemen, of course; I can't live without them."
Next up
It's a bit tough not to look ahead to next week already. The Eagles and the Coconino Panthers will face off for the Grand Canyon Region title Friday at Cromer Stadium at 7 p.m.
