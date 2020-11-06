Flagstaff beats Lee Williams 35-17, sets up big crosstown game next week

"All the coaching staff was talking about it this week," Hanley said. "There was a couple plays in practice where I was like, 'Oh, man, he is back. This dude is ready.' ... We talked about it and knew we were going to feed this kid and he's gonna win this game. ... He's a special kid, that's all I can say -- we have a special team, we have a lot of kids who really put in a lot of hard work here. I am so proud of them."

Earlier in the game Friday in the second quarter while his team was down 10-7, Jaramillo took advantage of a stop by the defense when it kept the Volunteers from getting past midfield.

Jaramillo and the Eagles offense needed just one play to bolt 76 yards for a score and what was the Eagles' first lead of the night at 13-10 at the 6:15 mark of the second.

It took about four more minutes of game time for Jaramillo to score his third touchdown of the opening half, a 12-yard scamper after Flagstaff was on the right end of a Volunteers' defensive pass interference call.

"It's definitely refreshing to be able to go full speed at my full potential," Jaramillo said. "I really felt great and it showed on the field. All glory to the linemen, of course; I can't live without them."

Next up

It's a bit tough not to look ahead to next week already. The Eagles and the Coconino Panthers will face off for the Grand Canyon Region title Friday at Cromer Stadium at 7 p.m.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.