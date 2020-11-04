Flagstaff beats Coconino in 5 sets, cliches Grand Canyon Region

No. 10 Flagstaff and No. 12 Coconino came into Wednesday's crosstown volleyball match on a collision course at the top of the 4A Grand Canyon Region standings.
Each team has had their own adversity during the weird and winding season, with COVID-19 pauses for Coconino and injuries for Flagstaff, but each were still the teams to beat in the region.
After the Panthers swept the Eagles in dominant fashion at the War Memorial Gymnasium in the first crosstown match of 2020, there was of course some extra emotion this time around. And this time, the Eagles got the better of the Panthers in their home gym.
The Eagles beat the Panthers in five sets, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10, in a tight and competitive match at Coconino High School.
"The hard thing about Coconino is it's such an emotional match," Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said. "I feel like we played consistent -- we made our share of mistakes -- and our defense was working hard. We were digging lots of balls and so were they. I just feel like it was a well-fought match."
Flagstaff now sits at 11-3 overall and 10-2 in the region, clinching the region title with the win. Coconino drops to 7-3, all matches coming against region squads.
The host nearly pulled off the insanely rare season sweep over the Eagles, but came up just shy after Flagstaff led nearly wire-to-wire in the deciding fifth set.
Coconino trailed in the deciding game just 7-6 off a Brooke Parker kill only for the Eagles to get a hold of the lead. Two straight hitting errors by Coconino helped Flagstaff build an advantage, and later Ainsley Thomas tooled a kill off a Coconino block attempt to take a 10-7 lead.
Coconino's RiKenna Curtis answered with a kill of her own, but Flagstaff came right back with a kill by Alyssa Prager again off the Coconino blockers.
Parker, who all night worked to get her team revved-up and into the match, pulled a kill of her own and then a Flagstaff hitting error closed the gap to 12-9.
Coconino had some momentum, but after a long rally Flagstaff setter Bridget Bond pulled off a tricky dump to catch the Coconino defense off guard. Flagstaff finished the set with a service ace by Prager and then Bond sealed the win with a block.
While Coconino didn't play its cleanest game -- and neither did Flagstaff -- it's hard not to notice the way the Panthers have responded to the adversity they have faced. Since the hiatus caused by a positive COVID-19 test, the Panthers are 6-2 and are firmly in contention for a 4A state tournament spot.
"I'm feeling good and feeling confident," Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said of her team going forward with the playoffs looming. "I'm happy with what they did tonight. Flag was on it and we needed a little more connection and a little more confidence."
As for Flagstaff, the Eagles nearly pulled an upset Tuesday night against a Notre Dame Prep team firmly in a spot to contend for a 4A title. Haglin feels like, with the way her team has been rolling, the Eagles are peaking at the right time.
"Your ultimate goal as a coach is to have your team playing its best ball at the end of the season," Haglin said. "And I feel like we have."
Bond ended her night with a whopping 39 assists, three digs, two solo blocks and three blocks assisted. Eagles outside hitter Gracelyn Nez had a double-double with 12 digs and 16 kills. Prager added nine kills and as many digs, while Thomas had seven kills and Berlynn Fowler added six.
Up next
Flagstaff is at No. 2 Seton Catholic (12-1, 8-0 4A Desert Sky) for a 6 p.m. match in the Valley Friday. Coconino hosts No. 29 Mohave (6-9, 3-7 4A Grand Canyon) at 6 p.m. at Coconino High School, also on Friday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
