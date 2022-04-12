Flagstaff beats Coconino for first time in beach volleyball rivalry history Monday

Though second-ranked Flagstaff beach volleyball was the favorite going into the crosstown match at No. 13 Coconino, its 4-1 victory on Monday at Coconino High School to keep its undefeated streak alive bucked the recent trend.

The Division II Eagles clinched their first victory over the Panthers in the sport, pushing their record to 10-0 overall and winning the Section Four title with their current 3-0 mark.

“It means a lot," Eagles coach Beth Haglin said. "It means our program is doing the right stuff. They’ve had solid coaching and solid players all these years. And we’re finally getting to the point where we’re competing, and we’ve got some very talented athletes who are putting together what we’re practicing."

All four of Flagstaff’s wins came in straight sets, and on a couple of the courts the outcome was in little doubt after the first few points.

On a windy day, the points did not come easily for either team.

“We had to keep our sets a lot lower and our passes, too, so that we could have more control of the ball and not let it get all over the place,” Eagles senior Berlynn Fowler said.

“And we had to be smarter on the serves, just pick a spot on all our shots and stick to that,” added senior Ava Jenkins.

Jenkins and Fowler, Flagstaff's fives, picked up a 21-11, 21-12 victory over freshman Ava Gray and junior Rhyen Hannemann to take an early 1-0 team lead.

They started the match up 8-1 on a run of serves from Jenkins and led the rest of the way. In the second set, the pair got ahead 4-0 and continued to build on the lead. A Fowler kill ended the contest.

“Our serve was on point, and we were really just communicating on the deep and short balls,” Jenkins said.

“And we just had to get over any mistakes we’ve made, just let them slide off,” added Fowler.

Flagstaff No. 4 pair, freshman Sophia Krassner and sophomore Gabi Sena, fell behind to Coconino seniors Cate Clifton and Maraya Sedillo early. The Panthers pair led, 7-2.

But the Eagles battled back on a run of serves from Krassner, and finished the set with a narrow, 23-21 victory.

They rolled in the second, finishing it out with a 21-15 win. The victory, despite an early deficit, was promising to Haglin, who said her team’s maturity at its lower spots is a strength for the Eagles.

“I’ve got some youth down there -- which is good for the future. But the biggest thing is that they’re resilient and not afraid of being behind. That’s the tradition on our court team, and they’re getting the mentality that they can be down and still fight back,” she said.

Coconino junior Eiley Palmer and senior Hannah Cody played the closest match of the day at threes against Flagstaff seniors Elise Galland and Alida Perry. The Panthers won in the lone three-set match, prevailing 16-21, 21-17, 15-10 to avoid the team sweep.

Flagstaff freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland won, 21-17, 21-6, over senior Reese-Ann DoBosh and freshman Laurel Cernohous in the No. 2 match. Flagstaff’s No. 1 pair, seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez, finished the team victory with a 21-15, 21-12 win over junior Hope Williamson and senior Elyce Palmer.

The Panthers (7-5, 3-1 Section Four) won four consecutive matches coming into the day, and are fighting for position in the 16-team D-II state tournament with just one match remaining in the season. Currently ranked No. 13, Coconino will host No. 7 Gilbert Christian on Wednesday.

The Eagles were set for a quick turnaround with a road match at D-II Boulder Creek -- ranked No. 22 -- for a Tuesday contest before a road match at No. 34 Dysart on Wednesday.

At No. 2, Flagstaff is in position to make a deep run in the postseason, but is unsure where it will be seeded even if it finishes the season with two more victories.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end up with the standings or playoffs, but we have to keep winning as much as we can. And if we stay in the top four, we could have two playoff home matches -- which would be a bonus,” Haglin said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0