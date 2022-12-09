Flagstaff beats 6A Conference Mountain View at Pepsi Holiday Invitational

The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team earned its first victory in the Pepsi Holiday Invitational at War Memorial Gymnasium Thursday night, defeating the 6A Conference Mesa Mountain View Toros 68-33.

68-33 Eagles is your final. pic.twitter.com/mYF6OTMjHp — Michael Manny (@michaelmanny98) December 9, 2022

The Eagles finished pool play 1-1 after losing to Northland Preparatory Academy 40-39 earlier in the afternoon, a game in which coach Tyrone Johnson sat his regular rotation.

Junior Jazmine Dugi led the Eagles with 17 points against Mountain View and was a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Four of those 3-pointers came in the third quarter, a period that Flagstaff essentially put the game away after going into halftime up 34-14.

Johnson said that Dugi’s range adds another weapon to the offense.

“When [Dugi’s] on, she needs to be confident in her shot,” Johnson said. “She needs to look for a shot when it’s open and stuff like that. And if she’ll do that, it gives us a whole other dynamic because people have to respect the fact that she can hit it from anywhere and she can hit it from range. And then, when she’s open and she’s splitting the space and we can find her and she can hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back 3s, that’s a game changer.”

Both teams started off slowly offensively. Freshman Bella Burcar got the Eagles rolling, though, and finished with seven points in the quarter. The Toros struggled, missing multiple open looks before and after calling a timeout with 3:23 to go.

Senior Courtenay Lee got the Toros on the board via a layup with 2:01 to go in the quarter to cut the deficit to 10-2.

Soon after, Burcar drew a foul and hit the subsequent free throw, then hit a 3-pointer to make it 14-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles got a notable addition to their lineup when senior Sage Begay checked in for the first time late in the opening quarter. Begay has missed time recently with an ankle injury.

Johnson was looking to see where Begay, who finished with three points, was at in her recovery.

“I don’t think you’ll see the real benefits until she can get back in, get some practice time, get some reps again and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “So I don’t necessarily think it showed out here today because we’re trying to get her timing back, and we just wanted to see how she was going to do on the ankle, she was going to favor it, or she was going to be able to play strong.”

The Toros got off to a good start in the second quarter with a basket from junior Savannah Woody. Though Mountain View moved the ball better in the second, the Eagles continued to push the pace offensively. Jazmine’s sister Jaydean became the hot hand, with seven points in the quarter.

The Toros attempted to chip away at the deficit but trailed 34-14 at halftime.

Both teams came out of the break hot, as they traded shots for the first few possessions of the quarter. The Toros hung in tough early in the quarter, with four points from Lee and senior Sarah Smout, but it was midway through that the Eagles exploded offensively.

Flagstaff hit seven 3s in the quarter, four coming from Jazmine Dugi, to pull away. By the end of the third, Flagstaff’s lead grew to 62-27, and a running clock was started to begin the fourth quarter.

After a game of this caliber, Jazmine said it will help her confidence grow moving forward.

“It makes me feel like I can do anything, like shoot from anywhere, even if I'm guarded,” Jazmine Dugi said.

The Eagles will await the results of the remaining pool play games Friday, Dec. 9.