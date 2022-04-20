Flagstaff beach volleyball sweeps Northwest Christian, advances to state semis

Flagstaff beach volleyball’s best season in program history added another chapter Wednesday, as the No. 2-seeded Eagles defeated seventh-seeded Northwest Christian in the Division II state tournament quarterfinal round, 5-0, at the Flagstaff Athletic Club-East.

The Eagles (14-0, 4-0 Section Four) are in the semifinals for the first time.

“It’s a really great group of kids; they’re really special,” coach Beth Haglin said. “And then to be able to take the great group of players, taking their talent to the semis is an awesome feeling.”

Flagstaff seniors Alida Perry and Elise Galland, the team’s No. 3 pair, clinched the team victory with a 19-21, 21-19, 15-12 victory.

Down 12-9 in the 15-point tiebreaker, the duo won a point on a hitting error by the Crusaders. Perry served five straight points from there, putting an exclamation point on the match with an ace on match point, putting Flagstaff up 3-0 overall to secure the home victory.

“Once we got that run, I felt like we had it,” Perry said.

Galland and Perry were a bit stunned to lose the opening set, and a missed swing was one of a few unforced errors that cost the pair early. However, they led most of the way in the second set, despite the close score, and tied the match on a serving error by Northwest Christian.

The pair was much more efficient late in the match with their passes and had great placement on kill attempts because of it.

“The first set was almost like a warm-up set, we were still kind of lethargic and stuff, and then in the second set we turned it on,” Perry said.

“We just sort of played like we normally do, and finished it that way,” Galland added. “It feels really good to secure the win, get the three out of five, especially at state.”

Flagstaff's fours pairing of freshman Sophia Krassner and sophomore Gabi Sena also pulled out a three-set match, winning 23-25, 21-14, 15-13 in a nail-biter.

The two close wins from lower-ranked pairs was encouraging for the Eagles moving forward.

“You think about our fours are a sophomore and freshman, and our threes are seniors. They showed so much poise and maturity out there to not freak out, and they still continued to play together as a team and were still coachable the whole way,” Haglin said. "And to have them win took the stress off everyone else."

Seniors Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins won handily, 21-16, 21-10, while playing at court five, giving the Eagles their first team point of the day in straight sets and further proving Flagstaff’s depth.

Freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland faced a deficit early in their first set in the No. 2 match, falling behind 9-3. But they quickly battled back and won 21-17. They rolled in the second set after capturing the momentum, winning 21-12.

Seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez won 21-9, 21-15 as Flagstaff's ones, playing free and without pressure, as the team match had already been decided. Their win completed the sweep.

The Eagles will play the winner of No. 3 Valley Christian and No. 6 Notre Dame Prep in the semifinals on Monday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

Haglin said to get to this point is an accomplishment in itself, but the Eagles will have to improve and play their best volleyball of the season to advance to the final.

“We have to step up our serve-receive first of all. We’ve been working on some things to have them step up their defensive game, because up until today they haven’t played the level that they’re going to see on Monday,” she said.

