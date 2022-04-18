Flagstaff beach volleyball sweeps Mohave, advances to quarterfinals

No. 2 Flagstaff beach volleyball kept its undefeated season alive and advanced to the Division II state playoff quarterfinals on Monday with a 5-0 win over No. 15 Mohave in Flagstaff.

The Eagles (13-0, 5-0 Section IV) won each match in straight sets, and improved upon their 4-1 win over the Thunderbirds in the teams’ last meeting on March 7.

“I’m glad we get to keep playing with this team. They’re such a great group and they’re having so much fun. They know when I tell them to get serious that I mean it, and they can turn that switch on. I can tell them that they’re getting sloppy at points and they can turn it around,” Flagstaff coach Beth Haglin said.

On a warm day at the Flagstaff Athletic Club - East, senior Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins lost the first four points of the No. 5 match. The pair battled back slowly. Down 12-9, they won seven of eight points to take a 16-13 lead by cutting out some of their missed serves and other unforced errors.

Jenkins and Fowler won the first set, 21-16, and traded points virtually to the end of the second set. But a missed Mohave serve gave the Eagles a 21-19 victory and a 1-0 overall lead heading into the rest of the individual matches.

In a rematch of a contest that went to a tiebreaker in early March, seniors Elise Galland and Alida Perry played next at No. 3.

The two were even with their Mohave opponents, playing the first 16 points to an 8-8 draw. However, the Eagles won 11 straight points on Perry’s serve and took a commanding 19-8 lead. They finished out the first set, 21-11.

“I think we came out a little bit nervous, and then once we had that run we calmed down and felt better with how things were going,” Perry said.

“When you have a lead like that, it’s easier to be more confident in your shots, instead of when you’re neck-and-neck and you sometimes play a little more cautious,” added Galland.

The pair rolled to a win in the second set, 21-9, on an ace.

No. 4 pair, Gabi Sena and freshman Sophia Krassner, cruised to a 15-6 start in their first set, finishing it at 21-13. They won, 21-10, in the second to clinch a 3-0 overall lead and the team victory.

No. 1 Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond won 21-13, 21-16, to give Flagstaff a 4-0 overall lead. The Eagles needed a victory from No. 2 pair, freshman Macie Moseng and Haylee Gilleland, to complete the sweep.

The pair delivered early, with Gilleland serving the pair to a 10-0 lead in the first set. They won the opener, 21-4. The second was closer, but they still pulled away at the end to take it, 21-14.

The win was Flagstaff’s eighth 5-0 victory of the season, continuing the best campaign in the beach volleyball team’s history. Wins at each position showed off the depth of the Eagles -- with six of the 10 starters in their senior year -- which has been one of their strengths all season.

“What’s different about this season is that everyone’s got good pairs. There’s good chemistry on every court,” Perry said.

“Last year we switched around pairs a lot, and this year we’ve kind of had set teammates, so we’re meshed better,” added Galland.

The Eagles will face the winner of No. 7 Northwest Christian and No. 10 Trivium Prep in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Flagstaff.

Win or lose, Flagstaff will be playing its last home match of 2022. The semifinal and final rounds will be played at Casteel High School in Queen Creek next week.

“It seems like just yesterday we started, and I have a lot of seniors who I’ll be really sad to see go. I have some youth that’s coming up that are good, but it’s still hard when you have these girls you’ve been coaching for such a long time,” Haglin said.

The quarterfinals will be held at the Flagstaff Athletic Club - East on Wednesday at a time yet to be determined.

