Flagstaff beach volleyball overcomes deficits on 3 courts for sweep of Marcos de Niza

Eagles beach volleyball head coach Beth Haglin doesn't think her team will overpower opponents during the early parts of the season, so she tells her players to be tactical.
What stood out most to Haglin about Wednesday's home win over Marcos de Niza was her team's ability to make the right adjustments and close out matches.
The Eagles saw three of their courts overcome deficits en route to a 5-0 win over the Padres, improving to 1-1 with the victory at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East.
"I think it shows a lot of character and it's similar, I think, to what Flagstaff High is known for, for coming back and never giving up," Haglin said after her Division II Eagles handed the D-II Padres a season-opening loss at altitude. "I felt like the girls did a great job with sticking with it and going back to what we know works and playing solid volleyball."
Flagstaff clinched the match at the No. 3 court when Oniyah Shirley and Elise Galland bounced back from a 21-16 first-set loss not long after the team's fours had to go the distance in their match. Flagstaff's threes controlled the second set for a 21-14 win and claimed the court with a 15-11 tiebreaker.
Haylee Gilleland and Anna Henkenius also dropped the opening set of their match at the No. 4 spot but battled back for the Eagles, who are still trying to figure out what the best pairings are moving forward. Flagstaff's fours fell 21-12 in the first set, took the second stanza 21-9 and then won the decider 15-10.
Flagstaff finally got a few athletes back on the sand from the winter sports who had missed the start of the spring season. Beth changed her No. 3, 4 and 5 duos for Wednesday's outing, noting that some pairings in practice have recently started gelling better.
"Today proved that. I thought it was a good match and we just have to play smarter. That's our game, so we have to play smarter," Haglin said.
It doesn't help that Flagstaff is still without Gracelyn Nez, who was a big part of the team's success last year and can bring power to the program. Nez has been out with an injury she suffered late in the hoops season with the Eagles.
"We are just trying to figure it out," Haglin said.
Haglin's No. 1 tandem of Paetyn Nakai and Katlyn Nakai had to figure out a few different things during their match as they looked to help Flagstaff secure its first sweep of the 2020 season.
After the Padres started off strong in taking the opening set at No. 1, 21-14, the Nakais answered with a dominant start to the second on the way to tying the match up with a 21-10 response. Paetyn landed four service aces as the Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 advantage to start the second game, and Katlyn ended it when she landed a ball short in the opposition's court for the winning kill, with the tandem never trailing on the scoreboard.
The Marcos de Niza ones took their fifth of their six different leads at 9-8 in the tiebreaker and pushed the advantage to 11-8. But the Padres committed four straight hitting errors that allowed Flagstaff to take a 12-11 lead.
Paetyn and Katlyn battled through 11 third-set ties in total and the Padres pairing survived three match points before eventually falling on a hitting error and another mistake while trying to return a tough serve from Katlyn.
"I think the two of them, they play really smart," Haglin said. "They work well together; obviously, they are sisters. I told them the game is about verbal communication, not sister communication, so they started talking more, telling each other where to play the ball and where to put it. I said you cannot both over-commit to a ball. And I just felt the communication was good, and they made adjustments defensively and offensively."
Flagstaff's next match is scheduled for Friday in Bullhead City against Mohave. It will be the Eagles' first Section Four opener and is set to start at 4 p.m.
