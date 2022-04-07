Flagstaff beach volleyball keeps undefeated streak alive, sweeps Marcos de Niza Thursday

The No. 2 Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team continued its undefeated streak Thursday with a 5-0 sweep over No. 28 Marcos de Niza at home.

The Eagles (9-0, 2-0 Section IV) won each individual match in straight sets against the Padres -- beside a Marcos de Niza forfeit at the No. 5 spot -- to earn their sixth sweep of the season in their home finale at the Flagstaff Athletic Club - East. And no Flagstaff pair conceded more than nine points in a single set, taking the victories with relative ease.

Flagstaff’s run of wins comes, in part, due to its deep roster, filled with high-level players at all of the five varsity spots.

“We’ve always had a pretty solid No. 1 and No. 2, but we’ve been a little week in the 3s, 4s and 5s, but now we’ve got depth at every spot, and the practices are pretty competitive, so it shows when they step out on the court,” coach Beth Haglin said.

“We’re senior-heavy this year. We have four underclassmen in the starting five pairs, me being one of them, and we’ve all clicked this year and have gotten comfortable with our partners,” added sophomore Gabi Sena.

Sena and freshman Sophia Krassner earned Flagstaff’s first individual win -- beside the forfeit due to the Padres only bringing eight of 10 players from Tempe -- Thursday at the No. 4 spot. The pair rolled through the first set, 21-6, and picked up an even more dominant win in the second.

The two underclassmen smiled in excitement as an ace gave them a 21-0 victory, something Sena said she has never experienced before.

“It honestly feels weird, because that never happens. The ball usually comes right back over, so it’s pretty cool to do that,” she said.

Junior Haylee Gilleland and freshman Macie Moseng clinched the third individual point, and thus the team victory, with their play on the No. 2 court. They served the first nine points to take a 9-0 lead in the first set, and closed it out with a 21-6 win. They continued to roll, finishing off the match with a 21-4 win.

No. 1 pair, seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez, provided their usual stellar play, winning 21-7, 21-4. At 8-3 in the second set, the pair won 10 straight points to take an 18-3 lead and essentially put the contest away.

The two have led Flagstaff all season, and Haglin believes the pair could contend for a deep playoff run in the individual state tournament alongside the Eagles’ team success.

“They’re just so intelligent. Gracelyn gets sets and she could just jam them down on the court, but she doesn’t always. She just picks the right spot, and she and Bridget see the court so well,” Haglin said. “They can hit the tough shots as much as anyone, but their ball control is great, and they just make the right play.”

Seniors Elise Galland and Alida Perry finished the match with a 21-9, 21-7 victory.

The Eagles will have Friday off before a rivalry match on the road against No. 15 Coconino on Monday. The Panthers struggled early in the season, losing three of their first five matches, but now boast a winning record at 6-4 (2-0 Section IV). Monday’s contest will likely decide who sits atop the Section IV standings at the end of the season.

Coconino has dominated the rivalry of late, including last year’s 4-1 win to conclude the 2021 regular season, but Flagstaff holds a significantly better record up to this point in the 2022 spring campaign.

