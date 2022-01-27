Flagstaff basketball wins important home game over Bradshaw Mountain

The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team picked up a season-changing win Thursday night, defeating Bradshaw Mountain 66-49 at home.

No. 16 Flagstaff (9-5, 6-2 Grand Canyon) won its third consecutive game and added a major mark to its playoff chances with the region victory over the No. 13 Bears.

“This is the one that was circled on the calendar. We knew we needed it. We’ve still got a chance now, and we’ve talked about putting ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny for the playoffs. Unfortunately we don’t do that 100% now, but if we can control getting wins down the stretch we build confidence,” Flagstaff coach Nick Walton said.

The Eagles put together one of their best defensive performances of the season, holding the talented Bears to just 49 points and leading the entire game.

“We’ve been working a lot in practice about having good, smart pressure, defensive intensity and letting that carry us into the offense and trying to get up the floor. That’s really helped us in the last three games especially,” Walton said.

Flagstaff started hot from the beginning. The Eagles ran out to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, with most of their points coming from drives to the basket against a smaller opponent. Senior Nick Morrow and senior Max Fritsch both hit a pair of layups, and senior Nick Sneezy hit a pair of 3-pointers from passes in the paint as a result of the extra pressure in the middle.

The Eagles continued to play great defense in the second quarter. The Eagles got into some foul trouble, but maintained an advantage to lead 28-22 at halftime. Fritsch had nine of his team-high 15 points in the first half.

Then, following halftime, the Eagles locked in even more defensively. Meanwhile, starting with his finish of a lob in the first few seconds of play, Morrow started to bully his way inside for easy opportunities at the rim. He scored six straight points before the Bears had to put more bodies near him in the post. From there, he passed to shooters on the outside, who made a few key jumpers.

“I was just making sure that if the ball gets to me, when there’s extra people coming at me in the post, I can swing it to whoever on the outside,” Morrow said, “All week we knew we would have an advantage inside, and so we just wanted to use that.”

The Eagles led 42-28 after three quarters, then it was time for junior Ben Janecek to shine. He started the quarter hitting back-to-back 3s, after not scoring all game. He hit two more 3s, and a couple of free throws, to score all 14 of his points in the final period.

“We said, ‘Hey, feed the hot hand,’ and we tried to push the ball. And then he’s getting it in a spot where he can catch and shoot it. He got his confidence back, and he played a heck of a second half,” Walton said.

Morrow slammed down a two-handed dunk -- finishing the game with 14 points -- to push the lead to 61-45 with 2:59 left, and the Eagles never led by less than double-digits the rest of the way.

“I think it was definitely an important one in the rankings,” Morrow said of the victory. “Getting a win against a higher-ranked opponent and a region win in the fashion that we did is big.”

Flagstaff will play again on Friday against No. 34 Lee Williams at 7 p.m.

