Flagstaff-based runners win races in Utah at Deseret News

Flagstaff-based runners fared well in Friday's Deseret News racing events in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter, 24 and a former BYU product, paced 4:32 and won the 10K race in 28:05.64, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Jared Ward -- also a former BYU athlete. Sean O'Connor placed third with a time of 28:55.22.

It was an unofficial personal best for Linkletter, who crushed the downhill course and, according to Linkletter, is the fastest time on that piece of the course.

"Super grateful for the opportunity to run on the streets of SLC and eternally grateful for all the friends and family that are in my corner and came to watch and support. God is great," Linkletter said in a post on his Instagram account.

Former NAZ Elite runner Grayson Murphy, 26, claimed gold on the women's side of the 10K, placing 15th overall with a PR time of 31:13.29. She also won the distance in 2019. Angie Nickerson, who runs with McKirdy Trained, got to the podium with a third-place 10K finish in 33:41.68, making the best of the mostly downhill course.

Lexie Thompson was the second-place finisher in the women's 10K at 31:35.26.

Flagstaff's Patrick Hutton, 29, won the marathon with a time of 2:32:46.37.