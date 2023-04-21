The No. 10 Flagstaff Eagles baseball team won the first round of a two-game crosstown rivalry series Thursday, defeating No. 18 Coconino 10-8 at Coconino High School.

Junior infielder Luke Hewes hit grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie, blowing open the game and helping the Eagles secure the win.

Eagles manager Kenny Macias said his players have gone through so much to get to a point they can be proud of. The 4A Conference Eagles pushed their overall record to 15-2 and their mark in the Grand Canyon Region standings to 9-2.

“The boys played their hearts out,” Macias said. “They’ve been grinding all year. It’s been a tough year with the weather and having to travel so much. We’re at the end of the season now, I think we’ve been out like 15 times actually outside between games and practice. It’s been a challenging season but this is a huge win and the boys deserve it.”

Each team was feeling each other out in the early innings as potential game-breaking rallies regularly resulted in multiple runners left on base. The Eagles quickly loaded the bases in the first inning and managed to bring a runner home on an RBI groundout from junior outfielder Jake Carpenter.

The Panthers (11-6, 6-5 Grand Canyon) earned a run back in the bottom of the first behind an RBI single from senior infielder Quinn Mickelson.

Eagles freshman Will Carpenter hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

The leadoff home run sparked a four-run inning, as Flagstaff took a 5-2 lead. Carpenter bookended the fruitful fourth inning by coming in relief for Eagles starting pitcher senior Heath Lopez and throwing earning three consecutive outs.

Coconino's Mickelson brothers brought the Panthers back into the game briefly in the fifth. Quinn Mickelson hit an infield single. Junior Hayden Mickelson kicked it up a notch with a home run to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Senior Calahan added two-out RBI double to knot the score at 5-5.

With the game hanging in the balance and a win for either team just one rally away, the Eagles set up Hewes’ grand slam. Hewes hit the ball to right-center field and was met with warm embrace by his teammates. It was a moment Hewes and his family got to cherish.

“I was excited,” Hewes said. “City rivalry game, tie ballgame, it was fun.”

Hewes’ father, Josh, an assistant coach on the team, is still recovering from a heart transplant after his heart did not restart after a scheduled open-heart surgery. Hewes said his dad was watching online as he recovers and is now able to walk with assistance.

Macias knew the grand slam was special for Hewes.

“I think he did that for his father,” Macias said.

Hewes drove in six of Flagstaff’s 10 runs.

The large lead for Flagstaff provided some breathing room for the final innings. Carpenter and the Eagles got out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth by stranding runners on the corners.

Flagstaff got one more run in its final at-bats with an RBI single from senior outfielder Nick Lopez. Coconino scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and had the potential tying run at the plate. But Will Carpenter concluded his winning performance from the bullpen by striking out the final two batters.

Ranked No. 10, with the top-eight teams set to avoid the play-in round, the Eagles are in position to make a run potentially. However, Macias said Flagstaff is focused on ending the season strong and not looking at the standings too much.

“It’s so hard to tell because there’s teams ahead that are ahead of us, anything can happen,” Macias said. “We’re hoping to end up with a decent spot so we can host.”

The Eagles snapped the Panthers’ five-game winning streak. The rivals will square off again to conclude the regular season Monday at Flagstaff High School for a 3:45 p.m. game.