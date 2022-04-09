Flagstaff baseball wins 3-1 defensive duel against St. Mary’s

The No. 24 Flagstaff Eagles got an upset win at home on Saturday, beating the No. 15 Skyline St. Mary’s Knights 3-1.

Flagstaff is now 6-6 overall on the regular season and likely to jump up in the rankings.

The 4A Conference Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Senior outfielder Chad Philpot legged out an infield throw for a single, giving Flagstaff its first base runner of the game. He scored Flagstaff’s first run of the game, coming in from third on a sacrifice fly to right field by senior second baseman Ben Smith.

Flagstaff was ahead 1-0 after the first inning, taking the lead that they would hold until the end of the game.

“The first two guys in our lineup, Tristen (Figueroa) and Chad, can really run, so it’s good. It puts pressure on the defense. We know we can steal some bases with those two guys."

Senior Spencer Smith led off the second with a double, batting out of the designated hitter slot. In the next at-bat, junior Luke Wilson hit another double, bringing in Smith easily from third base, where he had advanced on a passed ball. That was all the damage Flagstaff was able to do in the second but they led 2-0 -- which ended up being all the run support they would need.

St. Mary’s, a 4A ballclub, had baserunners consistently through the first three innings but were unable to capitalize on the early opportunities.

St. Mary’s led off the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. The visitors got their only run of the game with a big rip to the outfield from sophomore Jimmy Hill, who just recently made his varsity debut for St. Mary’s.

Flagstaff opted for a pitching change after the run, bringing in senior Morgen Quotskyuva to relieve Caleb Clifton. His second pitch was popped up into left field for the first out. Eagles catcher Figueroa gunned down a runner who took too large of a lead off of second base, and a groundout got Flagstaff out of the inning without giving up another run.

Flagstaff opened the fifth with back-to-back singles, the first from Figueroa. Senior shortstop Teague Van Dyke drove Figueroa home with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, extending the lead to 3-1.

In the seventh inning, St. Mary’s looked like they could put together a rally. Senior Will Sanford, who was substituted into the eighth batting slot, led off with a double that put the tying run at the plate. Flagstaff opted for another pitching change with a runner in scoring position after 3 1/2 innings from Quotskyuva.

Junior Heath Lopez was the man they called on to close out the game. Flagstaff got the first out on a throw to third base from left field, getting an aggressive runner out who tried to advance on a single. The out also eliminated St. Mary’s lead runner and best scoring opportunity. St. Mary’s leadoff batter grounded to Van Dyke, who took the ball to second for one out and threw over to first, completing the double play and ending the game.

“We’ve been dealing with that all year long,” Dobosh said on late-game rallies. “I think our guys are used to that. They know it is going to be a pressure-filled end to the game. Heath came in and did a great job of throwing strikes. Obviously, we got the double play there at the end; Teague did a nice job turning that double play. I think we are used to it, I think we are seasoned now and I don’t think it bothers our guys."

Flagstaff jumps back into their Grand Canyon Region schedule next week against No. 20 Prescott, which is third in the region at 5-2. There are just six games remaining in the regular season for Flagstaff, all against region opponents.

Flagstaff came into Saturday’s game ranked No. 24 in 4A, the last playoff spot. Dobosh said their main goal through the final stretch would be to hold onto their spot in the postseason.

