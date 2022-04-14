Flagstaff baseball uses middle-inning surge to down Prescott

The No. 21 Flagstaff Eagles baseball team bolstered its playoff chances a bit with an 8-6 home region win over No. 19 Prescott on Thursday.

The Eagles’ eight runs were their most in five games, and their hits came in bunches at the right moments to score consecutive runs.

“It was a great battle between us and them at the plate,” Flagstaff coach Mike DoBosh said. “We had some big-time moments, and our guys stepped up and got it done when we needed them to.”

Among the top offensive performers for the Eagles was sophomore Jake Carpenter, who went 3 for 3 at the plate from the No. 9 spot, with two runs, a stolen base and an RBI. Junior Luke Wilson went 2 for 2 with a run, an RBI double and a walk. And senior Teague Van Dyke went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a walk.

Van Dyke also pitched all seven innings.

“Throwing a complete game is always fun. It’s always high-stress, which I enjoy. It’s knowing that you’re going to have good defense behind you and that you can just go out there and try to throw strikes,” he said.

Flagstaff took an early lead on a solo home run by Spencer Smith in the top of the second inning. Carpenter and senior Tristen Figueroa scored runs in the third inning to lead 3-0 heading into the fourth as Flagstaff appeared to be rolling.

Prescott responded with its most productive offensive inning of the game, though, scoring five runs to take a 5-3 lead. That advantage didn’t last, though, as Flagstaff scored four more in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 7-5.

The response, DoBosh said, was the type of momentum swing his team needed after a tough top of the inning.

“It shows incredible growth and maturity in a team. I think that goes to our seniors -- we have 10 of them -- and a lot of those guys made plays in big moments. And even some of the younger guys were productive,” DoBosh said.

“Our bats are starting to come around, and we’ve figured out that we can just out-score teams, so even though we give some up in one inning we know we can hold them and keep scoring ourselves,” added Van Dyke.

Carpenter hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a three-run lead, and Van Dyke gave up just one more run in the final three innings to secure the win. He finished with five strikeouts.

“Once they came back and took the lead, and then we got it right back, I think it gave him some more confidence to just go out there and throw strikes,” DoBosh said.

The Eagles (8-6, 3-5 Grand Canyon) are still fighting for a spot in the postseason. They will need to play well in their final four games of the 2022 regular season to maintain a spot in the 24-team play-in round.

That effort begins with a rivalry match that will be a highlight for the players. They are set to face No. 14 Coconino in Chase Field -- home of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- on Tuesday.

“It’s always cool. We’re going against the rival here in Flagstaff, and it will be awesome. We’ll maybe have to get kids to calm down so they can play well, but it’s super exciting,” DoBosh said.

“I missed out on it my freshman and sophomore years over at Coconino, and I’m super excited to play with these boys and against Coco. All of it is great,” Van Dyke added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0