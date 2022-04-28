Flagstaff baseball upsets Coconino, advances to playoffs

No. 20-seeded Flagstaff baseball upset 13th-seeded Coconino, 11-6, in their third matchup of the season, winning in the 4A Conference play-in round on Wednesday at Coconino High School.

Coconino swept Flagstaff last week in both regular-season ballgames but fell short at home to its crosstown rival in the one-and-done contest.

“It’s truly tough to beat somebody three times in a season," Panthers manager Mike Sifling said, "let alone in a week and a half, and today they were just the better team. Hats off to those guys. They came out and they beat us, so kudos to them and coach (Mike) DoBosh and their program over there, and best of luck to them Saturday."

The Eagles, who advanced to the 4A state tournament with the victory, had an offensive explosion in the sixth inning, putting the finishing touches on a game the visitors led the entire way.

Senior Tristen Figueroa scored on a groundout by senior Teague Van Dyke. Senior Chad Philpot scored on a wild throw to first shortly after. Freshman Drew Smith hit a double, bringing one runner home. Jake Carpenter then doubled bringing in two more runs, forcing Coconino to relieve senior pitcher Cole Gillespie. Junior Quinn Mickelson came in to finish the game for Coconino. He did not allow another run in the inning, but the damage had been done with Flagstaff holding a 10-4 advantage. Flagstaff senior Spencer Smith added a solo home run in the top of the seventh to give the game an exclamation point.

DoBosh is stepping away from the skipper role following this season and got a win in his final game against Coconino.

“It’s a big rivalry. Coco played well all season long; got to tip them a hat. They had a great year. I mean, obviously they beat us twice in the regular season,. The fact that it’s a rivalry you really want and the fact that they beat us twice already, I think it adds a bit more to it," DoBosh said.

Senior Justin Cordasco started the game for Flagstaff, starting for just the second time this season. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and was relieved with a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

Flagstaff jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a run by Chad Philpot on a Luke Wilson single.

Flagstaff extended its lead by three in the second. Cordasco supplied himself some early run support with a leadoff home run that just squeezed inside the right-field foul pole. It was Cordasco’s first home run of his high school career.

“Coming out of the box, I thought it was going to be a foul and I was just telling myself, ‘Please don’t go foul, please don’t go foul.’ My first base coach told me to round the bag, and he said, ‘Oh, it’s gone,’ and I just lit up," he said.

Luke Wilson batted two more runs in for the Eagles with a bases-loaded double.

In an early hole, Gillespie was called upon to relieve starter Conner Calahan.

Coconino got its first run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Gillespie in the third inning. Ryker Patten tagged up from third on the play. However, Cordasco pitched out of the jam and incurred minimal damage.

A couple of wild pitches in the fourth allowed Flagstaff’s Van Dyke to work around the base path and score without much batting support, extending Flagstaff’s lead back to four runs.

The Panthers got one back in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly from junior Tyler Ragan, as junior Jacob Clouse tagged up to score. Sophomore Conner Culwell hit a double shortly after and stole third, but Coconino was couldn't turn the scoring opportunity into runs.

Flagstaff held a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Gillespie was able to bring Coconino within one run of Flagstaff with a two-run shot over the right-center field fence, bringing himself and Tanner Johnson in to score. Cordasco nailed the batter in the next at-bat and was relieved after 4.1 innings with a 5-4 lead.

Drew Smith relieved Cordasco. The first batter Smith faced lined a ball to right field but a sliding effort by senior Layton Hagerman got the second out of the inning and held the runner at first. Flagstaff got out of the inning with a 5-4 lead going into the sixth inning.

The Eagles had their offensive explosion in the sixth inning to essentially put the game away

Gillespie started Coconino’s final rally attempt with a lead-off single. Mickelson was hit by a pitch putting a second runner on. With no outs, Drew Smith was relieved and Van Dyke was given the ball to end the game for Flagstaff.

The first batter Van Dyke faced grounded into a double-play, leaving Flagstaff with just one out to close out the game. Gillespie was able to score from third on a wild pitch, but the Panthers popped out shortly after, ending the game.

“It’s actually really tough because every guy on that team is like a brother to me. I wouldn’t want it to happen to us, so I know I don’t want it to happen to them," said Van Dyke, who transferred to Flagstaff from Coconino. "I know some guys are pretty emotional; I’m pretty emotional. I feel really bad for them, but I’m happy for us as a team.”

Coconino ended the season with a record of 12-7 (9-4 Grand Canyon Region).

Flagstaff (11-8, 6-7 Grand Canyon) will play in the first round of the playoffs beginning Saturday. The ballclub will face third-seeded Salpointe Catholic, the host, as the No. 14 seed.

