The regular-season finale went exactly as planned for the Flagstaff baseball team, as it trounced crosstown rival Coconino, 15-4, on Monday afternoon at home in fewer than five innings via the 10-run mercy rule. The Eagles clinched a playoff spot and earned home-field advantage for at least their first game of the upcoming 4A Conference state tournament with the win.

The Eagles have avoided the play-in round and will host a postseason game for the first time since 2021. Their record for the season is 16-2 overall to go with a 10-2 mark in the Grand Canyon Region.

With the loss, Coconino's record dropped to 6-6 in region play, but a 11-7 overall mark was still enough to push the Panthers to the play-in round.

Eagles manager Kenny Macias said he’s proud of the way his team has battled through adversity this season, referencing the prolonged snow-removal process that his team had to deal with during the early parts of the season. Through it all, Macias said, his team has stayed focused and continued to feed off of each other.

Macias also took time to thank the fans for their continued support during the season, including their help with removing snow from the ballclub's field.

As far as the impending postseason goes, Macias likes his team’s chances.

“I think if we stay healthy and our pitchers go out there and get it done, we should be pretty successful as far as how we're hitting as a team,” Macias said. “Everyone's kind of clicking at the right time right now.”

Flagstaff put together several long innings at the plate, scoring in every inning besides the fourth in an offensive barrage that Coconino couldn't match.

The host's offense got going early after a leadoff single by senior Heath Lopez in the bottom of the first. After Lopez came senior Luke Wilson, who immediately drove a pitch deep into right field. The runner scored easily and Wilson cruised into third with a stand-up triple.

Wilson said he was waiting for the pitch he wanted during the at-bat, and didn’t miss when he got it.

“I was definitely sitting on a fastball,” Wilson said. “I knew I wasn't going to get much with that pitcher. He was gonna throw me a lot of breaking stuff, but he threw me that fastball and I was like, ‘I'm not missing that one.’ So put it right in the gap and that's a great way to start. There's no better way to start.”

Junior Jake Carpenter drove in Wilson and senior Nick Lopez --- who reached base after being hit by a pitch -- with a hard-hit double into left field. Carpenter, in turn, was brought home courtesy of a double off the bat of junior Silas Richmann. A close play at the plate forced Carpenter to make an acrobatic play to avoid the tag. Richmann scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Logan Weidinger -- which capped the first-inning scoring with a 5-0 lead.

Carpenter said he adjusted his usual approach because he knew Coconino’s pitcher wasn’t throwing hard.

“We knew they were trying to come at us with something different all year,” Carpenter said. “They knew slow hitting was a little bit difficult for us, so I just tried to come up on the box and just kind of have more of an aggressive approach and just slap at the ball, just hit it where it’s thrown.”

The second inning saw more of the same from the Flagstaff offense. A single from senior Samuel Faust and a follow-up single from Heath Lopez put runners on the corners for Wilson, who served a single to left field that scored Faust and moved Heath Lopez to third. A sacrifice fly from Nick Lopez scored Heath, and a throwing error on a grounder from Flagstaff junior Luke Hewes allowed Wilson to score and Hewes to reach first.

Carpenter reached base with a single that moved Hewes to third and brought Richmann back to the plate. During the at-bat, Carpenter broke for second base in an attempt to draw a throw from the Coconino pitcher. The tactic worked, and Hewes was able to read the throw to second base and score from third as Coconino tried and failed to catch Carpenter stealing. At the end of two innings, Flagstaff led 9-0.

Coconino’s offense responded in the top of the third, putting up four runs on Eagles senior starting pitcher Caleb Clifton with five singles.

First came a leadoff single from senior Connor Calahan, who moved to second on a wild pitch. Calahan hustled to third on a single from junior Ryker Patten, and scored his team’s first run on a single from the following batter, senior Jacob Clouse. A following single from Quinn Mickelson loaded the bases, which were promptly unloaded by a two-RBI single from junior Hayden Mickelson. After a strikeout, back-to-back walks issued by Clifton brought another run home. Clifton got the next batter to line out to first base to stop the bleeding, but not before allowing Coconino to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Luckily for Clifton, run support was no issue for his offense, which put up another big inning in the bottom of the third after Coconino’s second pitching change. Freshman Will Carpenter led off the inning by reaching base on an error, and he quickly moved to second on an infield single from Faust. Both runners came in to score on a subsequent double from Heath Lopez. Following a walk drawn by Wilson, Nick Lopez drove in Heath Lopez with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Hewes followed by reaching base after being hit by a pitch and was promptly brought home on a single by Jake Carpenter. An error from Coconino scored Wilson. A walk drawn by Weidinger and another unsuccessful throw down to second as he stole second allowed Carpenter to score from third -- which concluded at Flagstaff holding a 15-4 lead and the mercy run in effect.

Clifton remarked on how much easier Flagstaff’s offense made his job on the mound.

“It feels pretty great,” Clifton said. “It makes you feel more confident when you're up there. It just makes the overall environment way [more] hyped.”

Clifton continued by saying he saw mostly weak contact from Coconino’s hitters, and that he wasn’t worried when he allowed four runs in the top of the third.

“I knew my team was going to go out there and get it done," he said.

A quick fourth inning and top of the fifth closed out by Flagstaff sophomore Connor Iniguez secured the victory.

Coconino is ranked No. 20 and will visit No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep Wednesday in Chandler for a play-in ballgame.

The Eagles will learn their seed and first-round opponent later in the week. The game against a team to be determined will be played Saturday at Flagstaff High School.