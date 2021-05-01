Flagstaff baseball routs Winslow at home, 10-0

The Flagstaff Eagles baseball team won a nonconference contest at home Saturday afternoon, blanking the Winslow Bulldogs, 10-0, a winning a fourth straight ballgame in the process.

The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in the 4A Conference entering the day, improved to 16-1 overall with the victory over the 3A Bulldogs, who were at No. 15 in the rankings of their conference coming into Saturday. Flagstaff put a stop to Winslow's two-game win streak, as the Bulldogs ended their regular season on the loss.

The Bulldogs finished up the regular-season slate with a 12-6 overall record and won the East Region title at 9-3.

Looking to claim some hardware, the Eagles, who own a 10-0 mark in the Grand Canyon Region, will take on the Bradshaw Mountain Bears to wrap up the regular season with a two-game series that begins in Prescott Valley Tuesday and ends Wednesday in Flagstaff.

The Bears were ranked No. 9 as of press time Saturday, sitting at 8-2 in the Grand Canyon Region and 14-4 overall.

If the Eagles close out on wins, they will double their win total from 2019.

