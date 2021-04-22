Flagstaff baseball routs Coconino, 11-5, to sweep crosstown rivalry series

Flagstaff baseball swept its season series with Coconino Thursday, winning 11-5 across town after beating the Panthers, 5-3, two days prior at home.

Eagles senior Sylas Clerry led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and as many runs scored. He also pitched a complete game, striking out five batters.

Junior Spencer Smith hit 3 for 4 and added a home run and two RBIs for Flagstaff (14-1, 10-0 Grand Canyon Region).

“I think we took a bit of a lull offensively in the middle of the season. And today we had a really good day offensively. So hopefully now we’re starting to come out of that lull and continue that here in the next few weeks,” Eagles manager Mike DoBosh said.

It is the first time since DoBosh took over the program in 2016 that the Eagles swept the Panthers in a two-game series. The two have split games since 2017 when Coconino (6-7, 4-6 Grand Canyon) won both home and away.

“It’s a testament to how hard our kids are working," DoBosh said. "This year we’ve got eight seniors, and we’re so proud of them to not only win as many games as they have already, but also beat Coconino twice. You know you’re getting their best every time."