Flagstaff baseball opens regular season with 11-1 rout of Buckeye Union

A dominant win was quite the way to break open a brand-new field for the Flagstaff Eagles baseball team.

The Eagles scored six runs in the third inning en route to an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over the Buckeye Union Hawks in five innings at home Tuesday afternoon.

"How else would you want to start with the opening of the new field," Eagles manager Mike DoBosh said. "What a great opportunity. We are very fortunate to be playing on this and we paid a little respect to the field today."

Just a year ago the Hawks got the advantage over Flagstaff in a 3-2 outing down in the Valley for the teams' season openers, as the Eagles couldn't figure out Hawks starting pitcher Brandon Compton. This year, however, the Eagles found a groove early with three runs scored in the bottom of the first on the visitor's No. 1.

Compton gave up just one hit but walked five and was credited for four earned runs in his two innings of work as Flagstaff opened up a 4-0 advantage after two frames in the contest between the two 4A Conference ballclubs.

The Eagles' bats really came alive in the bottom of the third, whehn they went off for six runs against Hawks relief pitcher Camron Bales. Gabe Faust got the bottom of the third started for Flagstaff with a blooper to shallow right field.