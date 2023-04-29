An early major deficit turned into a comeback win for the Flagstaff baseball team Saturday. The No. 7-seeded Eagles stormed back from trailing by eight runs to win 19-13 over the 10th-seeded Walden Grove Red Wolves.

It was not the cleanest win, after being down 8-0 in the second inning, but Eagles manager Kenny Macias said his team stayed consistent and didn't panic.

“All year long we just kept a positive attitude as far as how we go about approach at the plate and really try to come out and compete,” Macias said. “That’s what these guys are about. They just come out and they just stay on it.”

The Eagles made a handful of errors on the field during the home game, partially due to the bright sun in the outfield. The missed plays paved the way for Walden Grove’s early advantage.

“Coach [Scooter] Carrillo got on them a little bit and told them, ‘Hey, you guys gotta catch a ball. Eleven o’clock sun is tough, but we got to make sure we block it out with our glove and get it done,’” Macias said. “They answered back even though they had some mistakes.”

Flagstaff senior Heath Lopez had a tough time on the mound in his two innings as the pitcher and allowed the eight unanswered runs.

“He wasn’t himself,” Macias said. “He did a good job but he wasn’t what we always expect Heath to be."

Lopez scored twice, however, to add to his team’s fiery offense. The Eagles ran away with the game late, scoring the most runs of any of their games this season.

Freshman Will Carpenter was the star of the show offensively. He hit 3 for 3 to go with a pair of walks. He was a double away from the cycle and had a chance to get it in the bottom of the sixth inning, but drew his second walk.

He said he knew he had a chance at the cycle when he went up.

“I wanted to do it so badly but just couldn’t get the right pitch,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter had a few of the early errors in the field, and said he wanted to make up for them by getting hits to regain energy for the team.

He also pitched the game's final five innings, even when Flagstaff had a potential relief pitcher in the bullpen.

Macias had praise for the freshman, but said it was a team effort.

“Will came in and shut the door,” Macias said. “He got some strikes and key outs and had the home run to help himself out on the mound. It takes all 17 guys and everyone was getting it done.”

The Eagles scored eight runs in bottom of the fourth to take a 17-12 lead. Sophomore catcher Logan Weidinger started the inning by taking a pitch to the body. He came back in another at-bat after the lineup turned over and laced a two-RBI double followed by an RBI triple from Carpenter.

Weidinger had a rough start to the game, striking out in each of his first two plate appearances, including one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. His outlook changed after he received a message after the second strikeout.

“My dad talked to me,” Weidinger said. “He told me about when I was a little kid and I just used to smile and have a good time. I realized this could be it. I mean, the score didn’t look too good, so I might as well do what I can for the team to pick us up.”

Weidinger also saw the swing in defense from the perspective of behind the plate as the starting catcher. While the numbers were drastically different for both pitchers, Weidinger said he was in his element working with both of them.

“It was really interesting,” Weidinger said. “I love catching both of these guys and they’re both really level-headed. It’s not really any different. These guys are really good.”

In the sixth inning, a solo home run from Walden Grove's Guillermo Metlzer was the Red Wolves' last run.

One way the Eagles held the Red Wolves in check was by focusing on Walden Grove’s most dangerous hitter, sophomore Damian Lorta. He entered the game batting .412.

The Eagles held him to just 1 for 5 at the plate, including three groundouts.

“We got a real good scouting report from some of our other region teams that have played them,” Macias said. “We’d seen him a little bit but we also got some help from one of the coaches we know down in Tucson. So we knew how to pitch him. We knew he was going to be a threat, so we really worked him with what they told us to throw at him.”

The bottom of the order for Flagstaff added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning when senior Sammy Faust hit an RBI single and senior Connor Stickler got his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly.

The Eagles (17-2, 10-2 Grand Canyon) will play in the second round of the 4A Conference state championship tournament. The games will continue to increase in difficulty, but the tournament is now double-elimination for the remaining contenders.

“This time of year, everyone’s got to be hitting all cylinders,” Macias said. “It’s tough because it’s a long season and the boys have been working really hard since December. Now the wear and tear, the bruises are coming out, people are getting a little tired. We just got to keep grinding it out and that’s what the boys are doing.”

Flagstaff will visit No. 2-seeded Saguaro Monday in Scottsdale.