Flagstaff baseball makes quick work of Holbrook in home opener

It didn't take long for the 4A Flagstaff Eagles baseball team to get up big on 3A Holbrook Thursday afternoon at Flagstaff High School.
The Eagles scored 10 in the bottom of the third to take an early 13-0 lead and eventually ballooned the lead to 24-1 in a massive mercy-rule win that ended after the top of the fifth.
Make it three up and three down as the Eagles start the season 3-0. Just about a season ago the Eagles had their season cut off after just a few games due to the pandemic.
Now, Flagstaff's future is looking pretty bright three games in. It was also nice for the Eagles to finally get more time on their new turf field that was finished before last season.
In all, Flagstaff got just two games, going 1-1, on its fancy new turf field a year ago.
"We talked to the guys about the importance of making sure we follow the guidelines so that we can have a season," Eagles skipper Mike Dobosh said. "They know what it feels like to get it canceled. We are just happy to be playing. It's exciting to be out here and we are loving it. ... The turf was put in a year and a half ago and we got our third game. ... If we had our grass and dirt field, we probably wouldn't have played today."
Flagstaff allowed just two hits out of Holbrook -- one in the final half frame against Eagles' closing pitcher Bodie Maier. Teague Van Dyke, who transferred over from Coconino, started the game and kept Holbrook scoreless during his four innings on the mound.
As a team the Eagles had 17 hits and Flagstaff batters were struck out just twice. It was a rough day for the Roadrunners' pitchers, who had a number of pitches get away from them and the Roadrunners' catcher allowing a few unearned runs off wild plays.
In fact, that was most of the first-and second-inning scores for Flagstaff. Flagstaff rattled off two runs in a row off wild pitches in the first to take an early 3-0 lead.
After a three-strikeout inning from Van Dyke in the top of the second, Flagstaff got things going quick in the bottom of the frame. Van Dyke started the inning with a deep line drive to the center field wall for a double. Daniel Woods had a patient at-bat and let two wild pitches by, leading to an unearned run by Van Dyke to extend the lead to 4-0.
One batter later and, once again, Flagstaff had a runner come in off a wild pitch that Holbrook's catcher could bring in. Two more batters later, with the bases loaded, senior infielder Sylas Clerry roped a single that Holbrook's pitcher dropped at the mound, bringing in a runner from third to make it 6-0.
The Eagles brought in seven more runs in the half frame for good measure, pushing the lead to 13-0 at the end of two. Flagstaff looped through its batting order in the high-scoring inning.
Holbrook's lone run came off an error at first base in the top of the fourth, which broke a 15-0 score.
The second inning wasn't the only big-scoring inning. The Eagles rattled off 10 in the bottom of the fourth, capped off by a grand slam off the bat of Clerry.
Definitely not a bad way to end a dominant win.
"Offense clicked well, that's good to see," Dobosh said. "The more of that we can get, the better. We think we got some pretty good pitching between (Justin) Hanson, Sylas and Van Dyke. Those are probably going to be our three starters."
Up next
Flagstaff (3-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to take on 5A Lake Havasu (0-2) on the road Saturday in Lake Havasu City.
