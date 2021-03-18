Flagstaff baseball makes quick work of Holbrook in home opener

It didn't take long for the 4A Flagstaff Eagles baseball team to get up big on 3A Holbrook Thursday afternoon at Flagstaff High School.

The Eagles scored 10 in the bottom of the third to take an early 13-0 lead and eventually ballooned the lead to 24-1 in a massive mercy-rule win that ended after the top of the fifth.

Make it three up and three down as the Eagles start the season 3-0. Just about a season ago the Eagles had their season cut off after just a few games due to the pandemic.

Now, Flagstaff's future is looking pretty bright three games in. It was also nice for the Eagles to finally get more time on their new turf field that was finished before last season.

In all, Flagstaff got just two games, going 1-1, on its fancy new turf field a year ago.

"We talked to the guys about the importance of making sure we follow the guidelines so that we can have a season," Eagles skipper Mike Dobosh said. "They know what it feels like to get it canceled. We are just happy to be playing. It's exciting to be out here and we are loving it. ... The turf was put in a year and a half ago and we got our third game. ... If we had our grass and dirt field, we probably wouldn't have played today."