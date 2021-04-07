Flagstaff baseball edges Lee Williams 2-1 at home, stays perfect at 9-0

Hanson got involved on the offensive side as well, connecting on a ball hit deep into the left field gap for an RBI double, giving the Eagles the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

“We were just trying to get them motivated in that inning; we knew we were gonna have to grind out there,” DoBosh said. “The starter for Lee Williams that threw today is a really good ballplayer. He’s got a good fastball and he can command the offspeed stuff, so we knew that we may have had to play a little small ball, but luckily Sylas came up big and knocked a home run for us.”

The score stayed the same throughout the game, but the Volunteers kept up pressure on the Eagles. Flagstaff's Teague Van Dyke threw in relief for Hanson and quickly found himself in a bit of trouble.

Van Dyke had the bases loaded after inheriting a baserunner and giving up a single and a hit by pitch in the top of the sixth. However, the senior righty was calm under pressure and got a groundout to keep the lead for his squad.

Van Dyke took the mound again in the seventh, and easily got the job done with a 1-2-3 inning to end the game and keep the perfect run alive for the Eagles.