The Flagstaff baseball team won a 4-3 thriller over visiting Bradshaw Mountain at home Friday.

The low-scoring, back-and-forth contest came down to the final play, a 4-6-3 double play which sealed an Eagles victory.

Huge 4-3 win over Bradshaw Mountain ended on a slick 4-6-3 DP off a diving backhand flip by second baseman Luke Hewes! Heath Lopez pitched a complete game, Nick Lopez hit a 1st inning homer and Silas Richmann had a big bases-loaded triple to break a 1-1 tie in the 5th. @Flagcoco pic.twitter.com/Io2CSYZ25u — Flagstaff Eagles Baseball (@FlagBaseball) April 15, 2023

The victory gave No. 9 Flagstaff (14-1, 8-1 Grand Canyon) a boost against its region rival. The Eagles and Bears are now tied atop the 4A Grand Canyon Region standings with identical 8-1 records, with a rematch coming Monday in Prescott Valley.

Flagstaff manager Kenny Macias still sees Bradshaw Mountain as one of the main hurdles his team will have to clear as the end of the regular season nears.

“We’re competing with [Bradshaw] at this point, we’re at their place on Monday night at 7:00, and it’s going to be a tough game over there,” Macias said. “We know they’re a great team, and we’re going to have to battle over there. It’s going to be between us for the region I think, and we just have to give it our best and grind it out.”

Flagstaff opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo home run from senior Nick Lopez, which hugged the right field foul line before disappearing over the outfield wall for his third bomb of the season.

Lopez said home runs are an excellent method of energizing the Flagstaff dugout.

“I think when anyone on the team hits a home run, everyone gets pumped,” Lopez said. “They all start wanting to hit the ball really hard, so that pumps up everybody. I got two balls on the first two pitches, so I was ready for the fastball. I saw it, had my foot down and was ready to hit it.”

Bradshaw Mountain responded by manufacturing a run to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth. Following a leadoff single from senior Evan Avila -- a groundout which moved Avila to third and a strikeout -- Flagstaff elected to intentionally walk senior Dalton Irwin. Irwin then broke for second base on the following pitch, and got caught in a rundown between second and first base. But while the Flagstaff infielders chased down Irwin and eventually tagged him out, Avila was able to cross home plate before the out was made, earning Bradshaw a run and tying the game.

The score would remain knotted until the bottom of the fifth inning. Flagstaff plated the runs that would ultimately prove to be the difference in the game. Following a strikeout to lead off the inning, senior Luke Wilson reached base on an error from Bradshaw’s shortstop. And after Nick Lopez grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, back-to-back walks drawn by juniors Luke Hewes and Jake Carpenter loaded the bases for fellow junior Silas Richmann. Richmann stepped to the plate and drove a ball deep to right field, which fell out of the diving reach of the Bradshaw outfielder for a three-RBI triple to give Flagstaff a 4-1 lead.

Richman said he wasn’t trying to do too much at the plate, and eventually got a pitch to hit and didn’t miss it.

“My coaches just said ‘stay locked in, go up the middle with it and just stay loaded and ready to go,” Richman said. “I was looking for something over the plate that I could really get a hold of and managed to poke it over there.”

Bradshaw Mountain responded quickly in the top of the sixth by cutting into the fresh Flagstaff lead. A single up the middle from senior Josh Khazaal and subsequent double from Avila trimmed the Bears' deficit to 4-2 And after retiring Flagstaff’s following three batters in order, Bradshaw Mountain made one final bid for victory in the top of the seventh, which ultimately fell just short.

Irwin led off the top of the seventh for Bradshaw with a solo home run to center field, but the Eagles ended the game with a double-play to squeak by with the win.

Senior Heath Lopez hit leadoff and pitched a complete game for Flagstaff. And while he was 0 for 4 at the plate, he didn’t let his offensive struggles hinder his performance on the mound. he tossed seven strong innings, only running into serious trouble in the top of the seventh.

Despite surrendering an early home run and allowing the tying run to reach base, Lopez said never lost his nerve.

“They roped it, but I was still locked in,” Lopez said. “Not losing my focus, I wasn’t nervous at all, I was just locked in. They had a couple guys who hit the ball pretty hard, but the rest of them were rolling over and hitting it to our players, which was good.”

Before and after the game, both teams held a moment of silence and prayer for the victims of a car crash that happened Thursday that killed two softball players and injured three baseball players.

Macias said he referenced the incident to his team before the game.

“I told the boys today ‘let's just go out there and have fun, there’s no pressure, no hype,’” Macias said. “Especially with the incident that happened last night, life’s too short to get all crazy about wins and losses. I told them to just come out and play, compete, have a good time and play like you do in the summer time. When there’s no pressure or hype, you just play, and today they came out and got it done.”

Flagstaff will face Bradshaw Mountain again Monday in Prescott Valley.