Flagstaff Avalanche boys hockey takes home D-II title following dominant season

A dominant regular season was capped off with a title in thrilling fashion to make it that much sweeter after all the work put in for the Flagstaff Avalanche hockey team.

The top-seeded Avalanche -- playing at the Division II level of the Arizona High School Hockey Association, the sport's equivalent of the AIA -- followed up an 18-0-2 regular season with a 1-0 win in the state title game over second-seeded Pinnacle last month in Scottsdale at the Scottsdale Ice Den.

The Avalanche, composed mostly of athletes from Coconino and Flagstaff as well as other schools in northern Arizona, had a rare one-goal game against Pinnacle, which competes at the 6A Conference level in the AIA in its other sports, in a thrilling title game.

The only goal of the night was scored by Avalanche forward Preston Soderblom at the 5:34 mark of the first period, leading to a defensive struggle the rest of the way.

The playoff run was only a little surprising for Avalanche head coach Dan Carrick, who has been at the helm of the team each of the past three years. Carrick always had faith in his defense, even while everyone in the rink was on the edge of their seats.