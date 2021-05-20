Flagstaff athletes set to compete in state heptathlon and decathlon meets

Norris was a long-time long jumper, among other competitions. To participate in the decathlon, he had to take up pole vaulting at the beginning of the spring season for the first time.

“It actually turned out to be my best event. I guess it just clicked for me,” he said.

And while focused on perfecting their form during practice in each of the events, Barquin and the athletes had to be strategic about competition throughout the season. There are no exclusive decathlon or heptathlon meets during the AIA spring season. And athletes were allowed to participate in a maximum of four competitions in each regular season meet.

Thus, each athlete had to vary their events on a daily basis, making sure to record high enough scores in each of the competitions for state qualification while maintaining eligibility for their top contests in the individual state tournament.

Often there was as much running between events as there was during them.

“There were times I just kind of had to go back and forth from one side of the meet to the other just so I would be on time for the next thing. It keeps you up and alert,” Norris said.