Flagstaff athletes set to compete in state heptathlon and decathlon meets

Flagstaff High is set to send five of its top track and field athletes to participate in the state Heptathlon/Decathlon meet Monday and Tuesday in Mesa.
Four Eagle boys -- senior Graham Norris, senior Kevin Edwards, junior Scott Palmer and junior Ben Ketchner -- qualified to compete in a series of ten events for an overall state championship score in the decathlon. Senior Dani Shanahan is the lone Flagstaff girl participating in the seven-event heptathlon.
Results of race, leap, vault or more will serve as an individual score for the athletes over the course of the two days. The competitors will be ranked at the end based on their cumulative totals.
Eagle track and field coach Matt Barquin said it is a competition that is both stressful and exciting to coach and participate in.
“There’s a month or so where you can see some stress, because it’s like, ‘I’m used to being one of the best at what I do, and now there’s an event where I’m not great at,’ or something they’ve never done before. It’s a learning curve, but then they start to get it,” Barquin said.
“It’s something I’ve never done, something I’ve never seen. And I think it is a great opportunity to try new things,” added Shanahan.
Practices, and even meets, always varied for the Flagstaff athletes. Rather than focus on a couple events, each had to learn and become proficient in the whole series. Barquin said each of the competitors have impressed him with their rapid improvement, even in events they are new to.
Norris was a long-time long jumper, among other competitions. To participate in the decathlon, he had to take up pole vaulting at the beginning of the spring season for the first time.
“It actually turned out to be my best event. I guess it just clicked for me,” he said.
And while focused on perfecting their form during practice in each of the events, Barquin and the athletes had to be strategic about competition throughout the season. There are no exclusive decathlon or heptathlon meets during the AIA spring season. And athletes were allowed to participate in a maximum of four competitions in each regular season meet.
Thus, each athlete had to vary their events on a daily basis, making sure to record high enough scores in each of the competitions for state qualification while maintaining eligibility for their top contests in the individual state tournament.
Often there was as much running between events as there was during them.
“There were times I just kind of had to go back and forth from one side of the meet to the other just so I would be on time for the next thing. It keeps you up and alert,” Norris said.
For the athletes participating, the heptathlon and decathlon serve as a second shot at medaling at state. Most of the athletes competing participated in individual state meets, but those who did not place as high as they anticipated can try again.
“At the last state meet I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to. So, now it’s nice having another chance,” Norris said.
And, many of the Eagles believe the meet is a chance to show off their well-rounded athletic abilities.
The running events, such as the 100 meter dash or short hurdles races, are sprints rather than long distance competitions, veering away from the perceived strength of the Eagles as a cross country power.
It is also simply one final chance to represent Flagstaff in the spring 2021 season.
“I think Flagstaff is really known for distance, so it’s really cool to go out there and compete, especially from a smaller town. All the Phoenix area kids don’t really know about us,” Shanahan said.
The State Heptathlon/Decathlon meet is set for Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at Red Mountain High School in Mesa.