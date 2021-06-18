Flagstaff and Coconino compete in preseason girls basketball tournament

“Full-court press at this level is way different than what they’re used to, so getting comfortable against the different man and zone presses and knowing what they have to do and when to handle or pass it up,” said Eagles assistant coach Jessica Herbel, who led the green team.

Flagstaff battled back to tie the game at 20-20, but Page ended the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 30-20 at the break.

The Eagles went to a 3-2 zone in the second half, slowing Page’s guards and allowing Flagstaff to protect the paint, and the Sand Devils scored just 18 points in the second half.

Flagstaff got within four points at 37-33 with mere minutes left, but could not tie the game. Despite the loss, Herbel said she was proud of the way her team competed against the Sand Devils, who went 18-0 and won the 3A title in 2020-21.

“To see them play a squad like that is definitely a huge plus. We always want to play the best, especially in these summer competitions. So we were happy to have some of these different division champions and playoff teams so that they can get used to that high level of play,” Herbel said.

Flagstaff’s white team defeated St. Michael 48-35 in its first game and was set to face 6A power Dobson in the second contest.

The top eight squads in the 13-team group round will play Saturday in a single-elimination bracket to determine the tournament championship.

