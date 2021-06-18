Flagstaff and Coconino compete in preseason girls basketball tournament

Coconino girls basketball and two squads from Flagstaff High School played in the group stage of the 2021 Flagstaff Lady Eagles Invitational at Flagstaff High School on Friday. The summer tournament merged solid talent from around Arizona to play against top-flight competition as part of the preseason.
Coconino
The Panthers started the day with a 64-37 loss to Winslow. The Bulldogs took an early lead behind lethal 3-point shooting.
Down 21-8, the Panthers went on a 6-0 run from layups by senior Wynter Huskie and junior Lorelei Tessmer to close the margin to 21-14, the closest they would get to tying the game. But a pair of 3s -- Winslow hit five in the first half -- and a couple free throws led the Bulldogs to an 8-2 run at the end of the half. Winslow led 29-16 at the break.
Coconino adjusted to a tighter defense in the second half. Panthers guards played closer to the Bulldogs’ potential shooters, and forced them to drive or pass. Winslow still hit another four treys, but were limited to far fewer opportunities to shoot from the perimeter.
“We were just getting lost down low, and there were a few points where three people were on one girl, so that leaves someone open to shoot,” Panthers coach Cassie Schrader said. “We made some adjustments to learn from it, but that’s something we need to get better at.”
Huskie started the second half hot offensively, attacking the paint and drawing shooting fouls. She ended with 12 points in the second half to lead all scorers, but the Bulldogs’ lead was too big to overcome.
Schrader said the Panthers were simply outhustled in the tournament opener. She believes the players will learn from the game.
“Coming from last season into this transition, a big part of our success last season was our energy, and our energy was just very low today. You learn from that, especially in summertime, and it shows how we need to improve,” she said. “At this point in the summer, I don’t even care if they’re running the play wrong, as long as they’re playing with toughness and energy.”
Coconino was set to play Salpointe Catholic, the 4A Conference's playoff runner-up, in the second game of the event.
Flagstaff
The Eagles’ green squad -- Flagstaff split into two groups for the tournament and the green players were mostly girls endeavoring to make the varsity group for the first time -- fell 39-21 to Poston Butte on the other court at the same time as Coconino. In the second game of the day, it fell 48-39 to Page.
Page started fast, causing turnovers with their active press defense and scoring easy transition baskets. The Sand Devils took an early 13-4 lead to open the game.
“Full-court press at this level is way different than what they’re used to, so getting comfortable against the different man and zone presses and knowing what they have to do and when to handle or pass it up,” said Eagles assistant coach Jessica Herbel, who led the green team.
Flagstaff battled back to tie the game at 20-20, but Page ended the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 30-20 at the break.
The Eagles went to a 3-2 zone in the second half, slowing Page’s guards and allowing Flagstaff to protect the paint, and the Sand Devils scored just 18 points in the second half.
Flagstaff got within four points at 37-33 with mere minutes left, but could not tie the game. Despite the loss, Herbel said she was proud of the way her team competed against the Sand Devils, who went 18-0 and won the 3A title in 2020-21.
“To see them play a squad like that is definitely a huge plus. We always want to play the best, especially in these summer competitions. So we were happy to have some of these different division champions and playoff teams so that they can get used to that high level of play,” Herbel said.
Flagstaff’s white team defeated St. Michael 48-35 in its first game and was set to face 6A power Dobson in the second contest.
The top eight squads in the 13-team group round will play Saturday in a single-elimination bracket to determine the tournament championship.