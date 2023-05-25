Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate a few of the best local senior high school athletes at the FlagCoco Spirit Awards Wednesday afternoon at Hal Jensen Recreation Center.

The awards -- started by Russell Woods, the creator of FlagCoco.com -- are an annual event that is now in its eighth year. FlagCoco celebrates and showcases Flagstaff and Coconino high school’s crosstown rivalry. Woods honors one male and one female athlete from both schools based on their performances during their season and throughout their varsity careers.

“I think it’s becoming a tradition,” Woods said. “I don’t know how prestigious these awards are, but as long as you keep doing it and then you’re insistent on it, I take pride that I’ve done it eight years in a row.”

This year, Flagstaff’s Mia Hall and Jake Weidinger, and Coconino’s Jacob Clouse and Wheaten Smith were recipients of the awards.

Flagstaff wide receiver Holden Sena received the John Ply Memorial Award for his contribution to this year’s rivalry football game. On the other side, Coconino running back Cooper French won the Bill Epperson Award for his performance in the game. Coconino won this season’s game 82-0 and now leads the all-time series 28-26.

This year was the first time the event had a sponsor — Daniel Vosskuhler, a financial planner for Principal Financial Network in Phoenix who played football at Coconino and graduated in 2017.

Here is a closer look at this year’s FlagCoco Spirit Award winners:

Jacob Clouse -- Coconino baseball, football and basketball

Clouse was everywhere during his high school career, playing key roles for the Panthers’ football, baseball and basketball teams.

In football, Clouse was used all over the offense as a running back, receiver and backup quarterback. As a senior, he ran for 225 yards and a touchdown. In three seasons as a defensive back, he tallied 161 tackles and two interceptions.

On the diamond, Clouse was a key piece of the Panthers offense and pitching crew. This season he led the team in batting average (.451), hits (32) and threw 22 2/3 innings. After defeating Seton Catholic in their play-in game, the Panthers nearly upset top-seeded Salpointe Catholic in the 4A Conference state championship tournament before falling short, 5-4.

Clouse also was a role player in basketball, averaging 1.5 points in his two years on varsity. In all his time on varsity in three sports, he only missed the playoffs one time. He is the second member of his family to win a Spirit Award, after his sister Madelyn, a volleyball and softball player, did so in 2020.

Mia Hall -- Flagstaff cross country and track and field

Along with her older sister Hana, Hall dominated in both cross country and track and field throughout her time with the Eagles.

Hall won another individual Division II state championship in November. She also helped the Eagles to team titles her senior and sophomore years and a second-place finish as a junior. The most recent title was the team’s 16th since 2000.

On the track, Hall has won races such as the D-II girls 3,200-meter her junior season, a race that was restarted after she was tripped at the beginning.

Hall will run next year at North Carolina State, one of the best cross country programs in the country. The school's cross country team on the women's side is back-to-back defending national champions.

Jake Weidinger -- Flagstaff football, basketball and hockey

Weidinger played a season of basketball as a junior and was also part of the Flagstaff Avalanche hockey club team that won the Arizona High School Hockey Association state championship in 2020.

Over the past three seasons, he has also been a part of several huge moments for the Eagles football team. In three seasons, he amassed 63 catches for 1,046 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Weidinger broke the school record for single-game receiving yards in a contest against Rio Rico in September, catching five passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the All-Grand Canyon Region Second Team this season.

Weidinger announced his commitment to Hastings College in January.

Wheaten Smith — Coconino cross country, soccer and track and field

Smith was a captain for the Panthers soccer team as a senior and led the team in goals (13), points (32) and assists (6). She also competed at state in track and field three times in her high school career.

In cross country, she helped lead the Panthers to the school’s first D-III state championship as a junior.

Wheaten's older siblings Weston and Woodlyn won Spirit Awards in 2016 and 2019.

John Ply Award Winner -- Holden Sena

Sena caught four passes for 34 yards in this season’s crosstown rivalry game. According to FlagCoco, he became the school’s all-time leading receiver with 83 catches. Against the Prescott Badgers Oct. 14, Sena caught 11 passes, both a school and city record.

Sena caught 15 touchdowns and had 1,074 receiving yards in his career. He was named to the region's first team this year.

After high school, Sena plans to work toward breaking into the entertainment industry to become a film and television writer.

Bill Epperson Award Winner -- Cooper French

French was the lifeblood of a run-heavy offensive unit for the Panthers. In his final high school football game, French ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns. In total, he ran for 1,172 yards and 14 scores as a senior.

He won two Ed Doherty Award nomination medallions. The award is known as Arizona’s most prestigious individual high school football award. French was also named to the region's first team as a junior and senior.

French also went 65-1 on the wrestling mat as a senior and won the state championship -- his third straight. He will be wrestling at the University of Nebraska next year.