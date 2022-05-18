 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FlagCoco Spirit Awards celebrates local senior athletes

FlagCoco Spirit Awards

From left to right, Marcus Salcido, Spencer Smith, Russell Woods, Xavier Nakai, Elyce Palmer and Gracelyn Nez pose during the FlagCoco Spirit Awards dinner on Tuesday in Flagstaff. Coconino senior Andy Ruiz (not pictured) was also honored.

 ERIC NEWMAN, Arizona Daily Sun

Russell Woods, the creator of FlagCoco, has celebrated some of the top performers in the rivalry between Flagstaff and Coconino high school athletics since the inception of the FlagCoco website, magazine and social media pages.

On Tuesday, Woods presented Coconino senior volleyball and basketball player Elyce Palmer, Coconino senior football player Xavier Nakai, Flagstaff senior volleyball and basketball player Gracelyn Nez and Flagstaff senior football and baseball player Spencer Smith with the FlagCoco Spirit Awards for their production on the field and representation of their schools and community off of it. He also gave out annual awards to Flagstaff senior Marcus Salcido and Coconino senior Andy Ruiz for their play in the yearly rivalry football game between the two schools in 2021.

"It's always an honor for me to give these out. Each of the athletes has done great things during their high school careers," Woods said.

The awards were given out during a ceremony at Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery in Flagstaff, with family and friends surrounding the athletes to celebrate the end of their careers as high school athletes and show appreciation for their efforts before they graduate.

"Flagstaff versus Coconino is the best rivalry in the state of Arizona, and all of the players here represented that with a lot of passion," Woods said.

