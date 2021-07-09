Five Big Sky Conference teams land in preseason FCS Top 25

HERO Sports released its 2021 Preseason FCS Top 25 for the upcoming football season on Thursday, and five teams from the Big Sky Conference were on the list.

Montana State and defending Big Sky champion Weber State led the way for the league as the two teams were tied for No. 7. Montana was slotted right behind the Big Sky pair at No. 9, while Eastern Washington came in at No. 16 and Sacramento State tied for No. 23 to round out the league's five ranked teams.

Northern Arizona, which went 3-2 in the spring season, will kick off the fall by hosting defending champion No. 1 Sam Houston on Sept. 2. The Lumberjacks are also set to take on preseason top-25 squads in Sacramento State (Oct. 23) and Montana (Nov. 13).

2021 HERO Sports Preseason Top 25

1. Sam Houston

2. James Madison

3. South Dakota State

4. North Dakota State

5. Southern Illinois

6. Delaware

t7. Montana State

t7. Weber State

9. Montana

