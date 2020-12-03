Fishing in Arizona sees uptick during pandemic

Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the time we get to spend with family and the way we interact with others, but the virus has also taken many Arizonans' favorite hobbies out of the picture. Suddenly, many people were left with more time and a lot fewer ways to spend that time.
One answer to that problem? Outdoor recreation -- in particular: fishing.
“People were looking for things to do. With restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, retail shops, etc. closed, people turned to the outdoors,” said Heidi Rayment, marketing branch chief for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Families can participate in outdoor activities together. It gets them out of the house, doing something active and potentially trying new things.”
The pandemic has driven more people to discover, or rediscover, fishing as one of their new, or forgotten, favorite hobbies and outdoor sports.
“Fishing was something I really enjoyed as a kid,” said Makenna Mulder, an Arizona native and sophomore at Northern Arizona University. “It was something I wanted to continue as I grew older, but it always seemed like life got in the way. Once (COVID-19) hit, it was the perfect opportunity to get into fishing again. Being out in nature more has been really calming and allowed me to reflect on the important things in my life.”
The proof is in the numbers. According to AZGFD data, there was an increase of over 226% of online license sales in 2019 versus 2020 for the month of September.
“The increases in license sales over the past year both surprised me and at the same time made sense,” Rayment said. “People were getting outside, and the department’s main priority was, and still is, to encourage safe, responsible recreation.”
Part of the increase in online fishing license sales can be attributed to a newfound reliance on online sales in general. The influx in anglers can be seen outside of the department, too.
“Since March, our fishing department has experienced a surge in sales that has limited our inventory tremendously,” said Ray Bauer, who works at the Flagstaff Sportsman’s Warehouse. “With all of the new fishermen in northern Arizona and the lack of production of fishing materials, it’s created a literal drought for preferred fishing inventory in our store.”
While outdoor businesses work to manage the stock of fishing supplies, the AZGFD faces its own obstacles.
“Arizona Game and Fish is responsible for conserving and protecting this state’s 800-plus species of wildlife, and we do it without any general tax funds from the state,” Rayment said.
Each new license sale helps department funding. Everything is connected, however, and new funding from new anglers also means that the department must manage challenges the influx brings. This requires that AZGFD learns more about what these new anglers want and need, while the department also maintains Arizona’s vast majority of natural resources.
“A great opportunity lies with this new batch of anglers. We are diving in and learning more about them so that we can, hopefully, retain them as customers,” Rayment said. “We have a small team internally that is analyzing the customer data and reaching out to these new customers to learn more about what motivated them to purchase a license and go fishing. The more we can learn about customers, the better information and experience we can provide them in return.”
Providing an opportunity
The new demand for fishing requires a better supply in response. That is where the department’s hatcheries come into play.
“The pandemic has shown the importance for the state to not only continue to provide these opportunities but to invest in them as well,” said AZGFD’s Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief Chris Cantrell. “This is why it is vital for the Arizona Game and Fish Department to maintain the six sportfish hatcheries that stock our Arizona waters.”
The department operates six fish hatcheries in Arizona and stocks 118 different locations with anglers in mind. These hatcheries produce an average of 385,000 pounds of fish, with all six differing in need of renovations and updates.
Facing these obstacles would begin with the department’s $2.6 million hatchery renovation budget request being approved by the Arizona Legislature and governor’s office. Approval of this budget request, funded entirely by license sales as opposed to tax revenue, would allow for the department to begin the first two-year phase of an ongoing effort to renovate the department’s hatcheries.
“Just as a company or business needs to invest in its infrastructure to maintain production, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is no different,” said Anthony Guiles, AZGFD’s assistant director for the Information Education and Recreation Division. “To maintain our stocking efforts across the state, we need to update and repair our facilities to meet the public demand for quality fishing opportunities.”
Four of the six AZGFD hatcheries were responsible for an economic impact of $400 million in 2014, benefiting the economies of some rural Arizona towns. Even those that don’t fish are positively impacted by the spending of those that do. Renovations to those four hatcheries would begin with the approval of the current budget request.
When someone buys a fishing license, they are directly benefiting themselves and Arizona’s economy.
As Mulder put it, “The most enjoyable way to social distance is with a fishing rod.”
