Fishing in Arizona sees uptick during pandemic

Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the time we get to spend with family and the way we interact with others, but the virus has also taken many Arizonans' favorite hobbies out of the picture. Suddenly, many people were left with more time and a lot fewer ways to spend that time.

One answer to that problem? Outdoor recreation -- in particular: fishing.

“People were looking for things to do. With restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, retail shops, etc. closed, people turned to the outdoors,” said Heidi Rayment, marketing branch chief for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Families can participate in outdoor activities together. It gets them out of the house, doing something active and potentially trying new things.”

The pandemic has driven more people to discover, or rediscover, fishing as one of their new, or forgotten, favorite hobbies and outdoor sports.

“Fishing was something I really enjoyed as a kid,” said Makenna Mulder, an Arizona native and sophomore at Northern Arizona University. “It was something I wanted to continue as I grew older, but it always seemed like life got in the way. Once (COVID-19) hit, it was the perfect opportunity to get into fishing again. Being out in nature more has been really calming and allowed me to reflect on the important things in my life.”