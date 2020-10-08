First-year starting QBs come up big for Flagstaff, Coconino in Week 1

On one side, Seery played a relatively clean game in Week 1 with room to improve, while Bewley and his coaches saw plenty of chances to get better.

"We had a lot of mistakes we got to clean up and everything. (Marcos) was a great team, but there is a lot of things we can work on to get better," Seery said after a Wednesday practice. " ... I can always improve, there's a lot of things I didn't do that we could have had like different plays. The team executed as a team, that is the whole thing."

Seery's key play from the win was a booming 76-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Manuel Cardoza. The ball was placed on the money, and Cardoza took it in stride for a score.

Both of Seery's passing TDs were long ones, the other going to Tyson Fousel for 40 yards.

"I thought he did an amazing job," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said of his QB. "He stepped up to the plate and when opportunities came around he pounced on them. I think it took him a little while to settle in and get the nerves out. Still super proud of him because he came out very ready to play and he executed when we needed him to."