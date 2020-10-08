First-year starting QBs come up big for Flagstaff, Coconino in Week 1

The running backs at Flagstaff and Coconino football get a ton of attention, and rightfully so. But the new quarterbacks for the Eagles and Panthers more than proved their worth in the opening week.
Both teams took Week 1 wins in tight, one-score games. Flagstaff beat Grand Canyon Region squad Mingus 7-0 and Coconino took down 4A playoff contender Marcos de Niza 29-28 in an overtime thriller.
The wins were on a different spectrum in terms of offensive production but one thing in particular was similar: the senior QBs came up big when they were needed.
Coconino Panthers quarterback Ryan Seery threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns on a low workload of just 5-of-8 passing. For the Eagles, quarterback Morgan Bewley went 12-of-18 passing for 114 yards but threw a pair of interceptions and had a fumble.
Seery didn't get a chance to do any damage with his legs in the run game while Bewley rushed for 32 yards on nine carries, including the only score of the game off a short run from inside the Mingus 10-yard line.
On one side, Seery played a relatively clean game in Week 1 with room to improve, while Bewley and his coaches saw plenty of chances to get better.
"We had a lot of mistakes we got to clean up and everything. (Marcos) was a great team, but there is a lot of things we can work on to get better," Seery said after a Wednesday practice. " ... I can always improve, there's a lot of things I didn't do that we could have had like different plays. The team executed as a team, that is the whole thing."
Seery's key play from the win was a booming 76-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Manuel Cardoza. The ball was placed on the money, and Cardoza took it in stride for a score.
Both of Seery's passing TDs were long ones, the other going to Tyson Fousel for 40 yards.
"I thought he did an amazing job," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said of his QB. "He stepped up to the plate and when opportunities came around he pounced on them. I think it took him a little while to settle in and get the nerves out. Still super proud of him because he came out very ready to play and he executed when we needed him to."
Lapsley added he liked the way Seery looked to his check-down options as an alternative to the guys deep downfield. At this point, Lapsley said, the reads he has Seery go through aren't that complex but could get that way as the season progresses and Seery gets more comfortable.
For Bewley, interceptions and a fumble highlight some decision-making fixes he and his coaches hope to work on going ahead. Bewley felt like he could also improve his arm strength a bit after he said he had a handful of under thrown balls.
Even with the miscues in his first varsity look at quarterback, Eagles quarterbacks coach John Buckley liked the way Bewley responded to the adversity.
"I liked his toughness," Buckley said. "Even though he had some turnovers he never got down. He's a real positive leader; no matter how bad things are going, the pulse of the offense runs through him."
On the lone scoring drive of the game, Bewley connected on a dart to tight end Nick Morrow down the middle of the field to keep the drive alive. That play to the 6-8, 250-pound Morrow was the spark the Eagles -- and Bewley -- needed.
"That was really big, that set us up to score the only touchdown of the game," Bewley said. "That really set the tone for the rest of the game."
Bewley did have to shoulder the load of the offense a bit more than normal because Eagles running back Luis Jaramillo was knocked out of the game and went through concussion protocol -- leaving Bewley and back-up running back Marcus Salcido to carry the offense.
Up next
Flagstaff: The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) are at the Bradshaw Mountain Bears (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) in Prescott Valley on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Bears are fresh off an impressive 56-0 shutout win over Mohave in one of the most lopsided games of Week 1 in Arizona. The game can be listened to at KAFF Country Legends 93.5/AM 930 on the radio or online.
Coconino: The Panthers (1-0) will head west on I-40 to Kingman to open their region schedule against the Lee Williams Volunteers (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Lee Williams beat Prescott 31-15 at home last week.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
