First-year Coconino girls hoops coach embracing new role after years spent with the program

For Schrader, when it comes to being a varsity head coach, it has been a culmination of years of hard work and grinding in order to reach her goals.

“This is something I have worked towards since I was 19,” Schrader said. “Right out of high school I started coaching here. I was an assistant for the junior varsity team for years, and Coach Reyes gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach last year. Over the six or seven years that I have been here, I knew that this is where I wanted to be.”

Schrader knows that she did not get here by herself. She praised Reyes for putting his faith in her and giving her a chance to be in a position to succeed.

Schrader said Reyes told her that she could be the best Xs and Os coach out there, and she has done her part to earn that claim.

Reyes said Schrader has all the necessary skills not only to teach her players the game of basketball, but also lead them to become strong and empowered young women.

“It is super exciting that she got the position,” Reyes said in a recent interview. “She’s young, energetic and she is a good infusion into the program. It’s great for those young ladies to learn from her, not only from a basketball standpoint, but also life experiences -- which is always important.”