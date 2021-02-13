First-year Coconino girls hoops coach embracing new role after years spent with the program

The Coconino and Flagstaff high school rivalry has been a constant attraction for sports fans in Flagstaff, whether it be the Panthers and Eagles battling it out on the gridiron, the track, the turf or going toe to toe on the hardwood.
The two schools have history and both relish any chance to go up against one another. Some coaches within the rivalry take a little pride in participating in it and being a part of the history. First-year Coconino Panthers girls basketball coach Cassie Schrader is one of those coaches.
An assistant and head junior varsity coach under former Panthers head coach Martin Reyes' program last year, Schrader was named the varsity head coach over the summer.
She is a homegrown product and played her high school basketball at Northland Prep Academy, so she is fully aware of how important these games are to sports fans in the city.
Even if she didn't attend Coconino or Flagstaff.
“Ever since I was little I have been coming to these games; my dad was a referee for these games,” Schrader said. “I would skip nights out with my friends just to come and watch them. It’s crazy for me to be on one of the benches for them. This rivalry means a lot to me, to my family and to my friends.”
Schrader exemplifies passion. She shows it on the Coconino bench when coaching her team during games and she shows it when she gets a chance to speak about her team.
For Schrader, when it comes to being a varsity head coach, it has been a culmination of years of hard work and grinding in order to reach her goals.
“This is something I have worked towards since I was 19,” Schrader said. “Right out of high school I started coaching here. I was an assistant for the junior varsity team for years, and Coach Reyes gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach last year. Over the six or seven years that I have been here, I knew that this is where I wanted to be.”
Schrader knows that she did not get here by herself. She praised Reyes for putting his faith in her and giving her a chance to be in a position to succeed.
Schrader said Reyes told her that she could be the best Xs and Os coach out there, and she has done her part to earn that claim.
Reyes said Schrader has all the necessary skills not only to teach her players the game of basketball, but also lead them to become strong and empowered young women.
“It is super exciting that she got the position,” Reyes said in a recent interview. “She’s young, energetic and she is a good infusion into the program. It’s great for those young ladies to learn from her, not only from a basketball standpoint, but also life experiences -- which is always important.”
When Reyes made the decision that it was time for him to step down as head coach, he made it abundantly clear to Coconino that he knew who he had in mind to be his successor and lead the program into the future.
“I had a talk with (Eric) Freas and told him that she would be my choice,” Reyes said. “She is so committed, and that is a huge piece of this. She is committed to making sure that her girls are always ready to compete.”
Freas, Coconino's athletics director, took the information Reyes gave him. He said that when it came to choosing a new head coach, Schrader was the perfect option to lead the Panthers program.
There was some stiff competition for the head coaching job, but to Freas, Schrader was the obvious choice.
“She was the most qualified out of the individuals we had apply for the position, regardless of what experiences she had with us,” Freas said. “Between myself and the committee it was unquestionable that she had the most experience; we felt very comfortable with her taking over the program.”
There is no doubt that taking a job as a first-year high school basketball head coach during a pandemic is not an ideal time, and isn't the circumstances one would hope for. Even with the circumstances being what they are, however, Freas has nothing but faith in Schrader as the leader of the girls basketball program.
“She is incredibly level-headed, she rarely gets too high or too low.” Freas said. “She has done a tremendous job at keeping the girls calm during this situation. She has communicated with them and communicated with me very well, and she is able to relate with the girls very well.”
Building trust
While the pandemic has played a role in slowing down some team's momentum and morale, Schrader has kept the Panthers' drive and determination throughout this tough and unusual season.
Schrader said she is also mainly focused on one of the most important aspects of her job: building the trust between her and her players. While Schrader says she’s still working on it, she believes that she has her team in the right direction.
“Whether it’s just making sure they’re good every day, and that we’re all on the same page mentally, that’s where I started with gaining their trust.” Schrader said. “They've been used to something else for so long, so I’m just trying to make them laugh and trying to make this season a source of positivity for them.”
It’s been mostly positive for the Panthers so far as the team hasn't let up from the recent success it had under Reyes.
The team is currently ranked No. 8 in the 4A Conference and has a 6-2 overall record -- losing to just crosstown rival Flagstaff. With her continuing to build trust between her and her players, as well as her undeniable devotion and drive, Schrader and the Coconino girls basketball team could be on their way to new heights.