Field for The Marathon Project released Thursday

Kohnen just recently joined NAZ Elite, too.

Meanwhile, coming off a PR result of 2:22:01 for a second-place finish at London, Sara Hall is set to compete in the race. McKirdy Trained coach and athlete John Raneri also made the list. A few other notables on the men's side are Augustus Maiyo (fifth at the Trials in 2:10:47) and Martin Hehir (sixth at the Trials in 2:11:29). Notables on the women's side are Emma Bates (seventh at the Trials in 2:29:35), Keira D’Amato (15th at Trials in 2:34:24) and Alexi Pappas, a rising star in the running and acting worlds.

Rosario said he's thrilled about the field, adding that it's deep and competitive, and knows everyone is excited to race a marathon during a 2020 year that has had limited chances for runners to do so.

During a media availability session Thursday, Rosario said the pandemic is what spurred the idea for The Marathon Project, which is meant for elite runners only, and he feels that after seeing the success with the restructured London Marathon there is hope it can be done.

There is expected to be around 50 men and 50 women runners for the event.