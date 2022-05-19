FHS senior Mayrin Soto signs with Webster soccer

Flagstaff High School senior Mayrin Soto is continuing a family legacy as she signed to play soccer at Webster University in the fall. She signed her letter of intent on Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.

Soto’s two older brothers, also soccer players in their days with the Eagles, attend the school in Webster Groves, Missouri. She felt the fact that her family found a home there, and that there was a spot on the team for her, made the selection an easy choice.

“When I visited the school they were very welcoming. The coach -- just the way he talked to me -- was really interested in having me there. And their program is very good,” Soto said.

Soto, an accomplished high school player and major piece of the Eagles’ 2020 state championship team, had a difficult time traversing through her varsity years, though.

She was named to the 4A All-Conference First Team as a sophomore, making significant plays during the state title run. Shortly after, she tore her ACL, rehabbing during the time many players start to pick up interest from colleges. She had always told her parents, even when she was little, that she wanted to play at the collegiate level.

Holly Jones, formerly the head coach at Flagstaff and a longtime club coach for Soto, said she could see potential in Soto immediately. She said so to her parents before Soto even got to middle school.

“I remember telling them, ‘You know she’s going to be the best player in the family, right?’ and she’s definitely lived up to that,” Jones said.

But Soto’s high school career hit a snag with the knee injury. She missed the majority of her junior year, both with her club and high school teams. Even in her senior season, which saw the Eagles have an undefeated regular season and reach the state tournament quarterfinals, she was limited.

“I thought I wasn’t going to make it," Soto said. "I took a year and a half to get back, and I wouldn’t play many minutes or anything. I was scared that I wasn’t going to play. But I reached out to coaches and they said they were interested. And when I got back to club I played more, and I showed what I could do.”

She added: “I used to be a starter playing every game, and that changed. And I understand it; I got hurt and I had to make my way back. It was hard.”

But, signing at the ceremony in front of family and Flagstaff teammates, her dream of playing at the next level was realized.

Soto’s perseverance, along with her natural ability, stood out to her Flagstaff coaches.

“To say I’m proud of Mayrin is an understatement,” assistant coach Chris Barquin said. “Mayrin’s last play her sophomore season before getting hurt was a PK to win the state championship. To go from that to losing your junior year to fighting back was inspiring.”

“You experienced a major injury, one that’s unfortunately super common in soccer, but one that I’ve watched diminish plenty of athletes’ careers,” head coach Savannah Berry added during her speech at the signing ceremony. “It really didn’t define you. Your attitude has not changed.”

Now healed, Soto said she is soaking in her last few days at Flagstaff High School. She received training routines from the coaching staff at Webster so that she will be ready come the fall.

“I’m going to try to enjoy my last summer here and work out,” she said. “It’s humid up there, so I just have to keep working to get in shape.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0