FHS grad Caslin commits to NAU soccer

Morgan Caslin is staying home, or coming back home, or something in-between.

The Flagstaff High graduate committed to play women’s soccer for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, and will join the team in offseason training starting in January. She graduated a semester early, foregoing her senior high school season to do so.

Caslin, in her junior season of 2020-21, led the Eagles in goals (25) and assists (18). After a childhood filled with memories from Flagstaff, she moved to Phoenix with a teammate to play club soccer. Now, with the chance to play at a high level for a team that has competed in the Big Sky tournament for the past few seasons, she saw the opportunity to come back to Flagstaff and be part of an excellent program.

“I realized that I wanted to be home, and since NAU had such a great environment and I know that I would continue to grow there, I wanted to be part of that family and that team,” Caslin said.

Holly Jones, formerly the coach of the Flagstaff girls soccer team who also played on the Lumberjacks team, said she believes Caslin will succeed at the college level.

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Morgan as a young player in club and watch her develop into one of the best players in the state. Right away Morgan made an impact at FHS and was voted captain by her teammates because of her ability on the field and how she is able to motivate those around her to be the best,” Jones said. “I am excited to see she decided to play at NAU and know she will make an immediate impact there as well.”

The recruiting process, due to COVID-19 restrictions, was difficult to navigate. Caslin, luckily, had her eyes on the hometown team. She could not take an official visit, nor could she meet formally with many of her future teammates.

But she was able to have coffee with the coaching staff. She also FaceTimed with several NAU players. And, because of her proximity to the campus, she was able to walk around and see the facilities she might be able to train and play at.

But, recruiting aside, playing in Flagstaff will allow her to be close to family again.

“I was born and raised in Flagstaff. It will be really meaningful to be able to play in front of my parents, who have been my biggest supporters through the whole journey,” Caslin said.

Caslin will enroll as a student at NAU in the spring semester. Her major is still undecided, but she will take the extra time in school to explore careers. The extra offseason work will also be helpful for acclimating to the high level of soccer she will attempt to compete at.

With a coaching staff she has already gotten to know a bit, and some friends already built into the program, Caslin is ready to get started.

“I know that they’ll definitely help me ease into it, and the people there will be so great to play with. I’m really excited,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0