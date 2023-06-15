They finally did it. Now can they do it again?

That’s what coach Tyrone Johnson and the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team is in the early process of figuring out after the team won its first championship in over 30 years in March.

The Eagles went 21-3 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and defeated Pueblo in Phoenix on March 2 to secure the 4A Conference title.

They are returning much of the talented roster that allowed them to reach the summit, including five of their six top scorers. Many of the girls are now defending a title -- and even were part of the runner-up finish in 2022.

Now the process of readying for the winter season begins. And Flagstaff is coming from an unfamiliar -- though encouraging -- spot.

“My whole goal was to not have anybody get complacent after last year,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to start it all over, and it’s not going to be easy, because of where we’re coming from. We’ve got a target on our backs now.”

The Eagles have, like much of Arizona, taken to the June preseason period to form their new team identity by playing a slew of tournaments and exhibition games.

Flagstaff will undoubtedly play its signature style of press defense, allowing steals and stops to dictate a fast offense that creates easy baskets for a roster that does not possess a ton of length.

After the offseason, several of the players have competed with different AAU teams or participated in other sports for the Eagles. This June schedule of competition, Johnson said, is a chance for them to reapply the lessons they’ve learned while playing in green and white.

“The girls want to step up and be able to contribute. And a lot of girls are coming back from their clubs into our team in June, and the difference is the style of play. So getting them back into the rhythm and flow is what we’re trying to do,” he said, “and then we have to do it all over again in November.”

Flagstaff has seen a strong start. In the first weekend of June, the Eagles won a tournament at Casteel High School in Queen Creek. They were victorious over several solid 5A opponents along the way. They defeated 5A state tournament quarterfinalist Williams Field in the championship round.

The Eagles played 23 girls at some point during the tournament, allowing several players to compete at the varsity level for the first time. Johnson tightened the rotation, just like he might in the regular season and state tournament, in bracket play. The resulting championship was a pleasant moment to begin the summer.

“That felt more real when bracket play started, so the girls locked in and we beat some good teams,” Johnson said.

Then the Eagles went 4-1 in an event hosted at Flagstaff High School over the weekend, losing only to a Rez Bombers club team that has played together for several months since the high school season ended.

Flagstaff gets a win in its home exhibition tournament, beating Winslow 46-40 pic.twitter.com/jUzACK1dkf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 10, 2023

Even the girls vying for spots on the JV and freshman teams, playing in the competition as “Flagstaff Green” and “Flagstaff White,” went 3-2 against quality competition.

In all, Flagstaff’s had more than 40 kids in summer play. The sheer number of players vying for spots at different levels is encouraging.

It’s needed, too. Though the Eagles are returning several talented athletes, they will have to make up for the production of graduate Sage Begay -- who averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season and was named the Arizona Daily Sun's girls basketball athlete of the year -- along with a handful of other recent graduates.

And many of the returners are looking to make their own impact and stamp on the program while competing for playing time and production when the actual season begins. That’s keeping the team fresh as the journey begins anew.

“There’s a lot of people excited to be part of the program. On days it can be grueling to have all these games and practices, it’s good to have that energy,” Johnson said.

Flagstaff will compete in Section 7, Arizona’s biggest summer exhibition tournament, that began Friday in Glendale at State Farm Stadium, among other competitions for the rest of June.

The Eagles’ official season begins Nov. 16 in Flagstaff against Seton Catholic Prep.