The Flagstaff football team is rallying around an Eagle who is currently downed.

Stephen "Budda" Dick, an incoming junior at Flagstaff, was diagnosed with a brain tumor a couple weeks ago, and is in the early stages of recovery as the Dick family assesses its treatment options.

So, as the Eagles are in the early summer stages of a rebuild under a new coaching staff headed by Mickey Clements, the players created a fundraiser to help offset the cost of treatment and recovery.

The Eagles created a digital flyer selling shirts that read, "Play for Budda, Pray for Budda." Proceeds will

The flyer has been shared several times on social media, including by crosstown rivals.

"Let’s help Flagstaff High School football players support Stephen Dick in his fight against a brain tumor," said Coconino mother Carrie Derr on the 'Coconino Football Gridiron Club' Facebook page.

The 'KAFF Sports' account reposted Derr's post, writing "Great show of support from Coconino, so we are joining this as well. Go get a shirt and help this player and family out."

Dick is not only a promising player, but people around the community have been impressed with his character.

Chloe Resele Pozar is the mother of Joey, a young flag football player in Flagstaff. Dick was a volunteer coach for the team, and the parents -- like Chloe -- were enamored with his energy.

"When I first met him I thought, 'oh great he’s only a kid,' but he showed so much enthusiasm and passion when he coached, I ate my words," Chloe said. "He’s in high school and he volunteered to coach a bunch of 12-year-olds this summer. He’s definitely deserving."

The Dick family said it was not ready to comment, as Stephen's treatment options are still being discussed.

For more information, text Kathleen Callander at 928-220-1296. Venmo payments can be made to Eileen Brown @Eileen-brown-2 or order with the Flagstaff football team. Shirts cost $20.