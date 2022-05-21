FHS football looking for improvement beginning in spring session

The Flagstaff Eagles football team appears to be in an unprecedented spot in the spring, at least compared to recent years.

Maybe that’s a good thing.

Since Sean Manning signed on to be the head coach in the spring of 2020, this is the first time he’s had a full spring session with the dedication to weights, conditioning and team building he’s looking for.

After winning four straight games to open 2021, the Eagles slumped and finished the year with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs. The last loss was a 26-7 defeat at the hands of rival Coconino. Manning immediately said he wanted some things to change.

“Standing on the field after our last game, I was adamant about it. I was pushing the weight room, and it has to be that in order to be successful, because that was a weakness,” he said.

The Eagles have graduated many seniors from last season’s team, so there is a bit of a rebuild happening. And, while it is still early and the results of a full spring of the coaching staff’s liking have yet to be seen, the players sense things are moving in a positive direction.

“Coach Manning’s trying to make that a big part of that this year, committing 100% to the team. That hasn’t been a part of playing football here at Flag High for a long time,” junior Jake Weidinger said.

“We’re introducing a lot of new things that people, especially from Flag High, haven’t seen before. So I think a big strength we’re running on is our commitment and being eager to learn the new stuff,” added junior Holden Sena.

Manning believes the junior class, which will be rising seniors once the school year ends shortly, are going to be a major piece in whether the Eagles can get back to a winning record. The impact they have on the newer players, whether they’re former role players, JV participants or simply picking up the game for the first time, will be indicative of how the future of the Eagles pans out.

In the weight room on Friday there were laughs as players enjoyed each other’s company. But they know that flipping their win-loss record requires effort to begin now.

Manning added that, with solid numbers at spring practice, the Eagles are “about five months ahead” of where they were in offseasons past, simply because he can account for them and has a baseline of hard work to lean on.

“The juniors, future seniors, are hungry. They didn’t have a successful year last season. We started off with a bang and then stumbled and couldn’t get over that hurdle. They’re enthusiastic to change that, and you hopefully can see the other kids follow them,” Manning said.

There are open spots at several key positions at the varsity level, such as quarterback, defensive line and really all over the field that will require competition to figure out who will start come the fall. Much of that will happen over summer, as the Eagles participate in passing tournaments, team camps and the typical offseason regiment.

But if that is to lead to any success, the future senior leaders believe the effort has to begin now.

“I think we’re just trying to have a good time in the spring. But with a lot of new guys there’s a chance to do something new, so it’s been very energetic,” Weidinger said.

