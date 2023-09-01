It’s hard to imagine things starting any better for the Flagstaff flag football team.

The Eagles, in their first season with the advent of AIA sanctioned high school girls flag football in Arizona, won their home opener -- and first home game in team history -- 47-8 over Agua Fria Thursday. The victory pushed their record to 2-0, following a road win Tuesday.

Flagstaff ends the game with a pick, and the Eagles beat Agua Fria 47-8 in their first home flag football game pic.twitter.com/bimVwvjbp4 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 31, 2023

Just about a month ago, the team had no coach and no roster -- just a schedule and a lot of hope. Now Tyrone Johnson, the veteran girls basketball coach, is leading the Eagles with a roster that topped out at about 30 when tryouts started.

A former quarterback and youth football coach, Johnson is simply having fun on the new journey.

“I’m enjoying myself. It’s a blast to be out here. It’s using my creative mind, thinking about plays and, if they’re stopping us, doing some type of counter to that to get us open or make a play,” he said. “Instead of armchair quarterbacking when I’m watching on TV, I can kind of see if what I’m thinking about can actually work on the field.”

Few of the girls had thrown, caught or defended a pass in any real capacity before official practices began a few weeks ago. Johnson wasn’t sure how they would fare.

He joked that he wanted to make sure, more than anything, that the girls at least looked like they knew what was going on. But a 2-0 start is an added bonus.

“I didn’t have any specific expectations, other than when we brought the girls in we wanted to make sure they knew what we were doing,” he said. “Whether we would win or lose, I didn’t know, but we had some good athletes come out.”

Flagstaff’s squad is comprised mostly of girls who compete in other sports in the spring or winter seasons. Soccer, softball, basketball, track and more are represented in the roster. It was easy to start the team strong with a core group of athletic girls.

One in particular stands out with her true football experience.

Senior Aspen McCallie plays on the Eagles girls soccer team and runs track. She also played tackle football on the Eagles freshman/JV team as a freshman. For girls like her, the sport is welcome to allow a roster of girls to play competitive football.

“It’s just so fun to get to do it with girls, and to play with my friends. It’s so much better,” she said.

She chuckled a bit though, saying, “Sometimes I wish it was tackle, though, because that’s what I love.”

McCallie started the game strong Thursday, recording a sack on the first defensive drive and a tackle for loss on the next drive. She also kicked the extra points following touchdowns and served as the punter. The Eagles defense was extremely productive against the Owls, holding them scoreless at halftime with a 33-0 lead and picking off two balls throughout the game.

Offensively, the Eagles were solid too. In Flagstaff’s first drive, sophomore quarterback Aubrey Edgewater lofted up a long pass. Junior Teagan Martin came down with the ball, running the rest of the way down the field for Flagstaff’s first touchdown. She finished with three first-half scores and an interception on defense.

Teagan Martin catches the TD for the Eagles, who lead 7-0 with 5:28 left in the first period pic.twitter.com/mQkPpwZOrS — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 31, 2023

“That’s crazy to think about,” Martin said of securing Flagstaff’s initial touchdown on its home turf. “Maya (Evans) scored our first one in our first game, and that was really cool. So now to think that I have the first one on our field is amazing.”

Evans, a senior, was effective as the running back, scoring a touchdown on a reception and another on a run.

Maya Evans with the sweet feet, Eagles lead 27-0 4:43 2Q pic.twitter.com/68P1GUnMbk — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 31, 2023

Senior Layla Myerson added a receiving touchdown on a throw from senior Cheyanne Edgewater in the fourth quarter and junior Haley Cody returned an interception for the Eagles’ final score.

It’s still clear the Eagles have much to learn. They’re only two games, and just a few weeks of practice, into their first season. There were a few moments, despite the dominant victory, that players seemed unsure of exactly what to do at their positions in certain situations.

Still, early success has the Eagles feeling like there’s a bright future.

“We want to start it as a legacy, and then hopefully girls will see that and say, ‘I want to go to high school and play on the flag football team,’” Martin said.

A winning season and a shot at the 5A Conference tournament would be nice too.

“It’s always in the back of our mind,” Johnson said of the postseason. “It’s the inaugural season, and we want some excitement with it. We want the fans to have something to be excited about. If we do some of that, it starts a foundation for the program to grow.”

Tyrone Johnson knows winning, and he’s got the Eagles started off well in their first flag football season pic.twitter.com/DgwghQTM6I — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 31, 2023

Flagstaff will host Tempe on Tuesday.