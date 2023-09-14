The Flagstaff flag football team is continuing to impress in the early portion of its first season.

The Eagles pushed their record to 5-0 (0-0 5A Northwest) with a 13-2 win over Campo Verde Thursday at Flagstaff High School.

The Eagles stood out defensively, allowing no offensive points -- the Coyotes’ lone score came on a safety -- while recording two interceptions and a pair of turnovers on downs. The Eagles also got three sacks from senior Aspen McCallie and two from junior Hallie Watkins.

Campo Verde came into the game with a 3-1 record and had shown some offensive promise, so Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson was impressed with his team’s defensive effort.

“Coach Chris (Barquin) did a good job preparing them. He sat down and talked with them and showed them some film, walked them through things. He had the game plan dialed in,” Johnson said. “So hats off to him for that, and also the girls for being prepared and listening and trusting the preparation he put in, and then executing it.”

Flagstaff’s lone touchdown came on a punt return from senior Maya Evans in the second quarter. She caught the ball on the right side of the field around the 30-yard line, evaded a few defenders en route to the left sideline, and took the ball the remainder of the 70 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought I was going to get it and go straight. And I saw the huge gap and thought, ‘I think I’m fast enough to cut across and try another angle,’ and that’s just what I did and scored,” she said.

McCallie also added two field goals.

The win felt great over the best opponent the Eagles have faced so far. However, Johnson noted that the offense has a lot of work to do after not producing a single touchdown.

“We knew that would be a tough team coming in and that it would be a gauge of where we are. It exposes some things that we need to work on,” he said.

In particular, the Eagles have been able to make long touchdown runs and passes with relative ease until this game. Campo Verde was much more disciplined in its defensive scheme than other opponents early in the season.

The Coyotes took away most of the chunk plays, forcing the Eagles to methodically move the ball down the field. That took a toll, and didn’t happen as much as Flagstaff would have liked.

“I think we definitely weren’t expecting it. Our offense wasn’t expecting that much pressure. I usually take the outside and they caught me every single time. But in the second half we kind of locked in and figured out what they can do,” Evans said.

“We’ve got to be able to take the yardage that they give us,” Johnson added. “If we can get six or seven yards on a play, we can move the ball and we can go through a zone in three downs. And we need to be able to see that and adapt.”

It’s still a learning process for the Eagles, though. A 5-0 record to start is promising. But the competition is going to keep increasing in difficulty, especially in the next week. The Eagles will travel to Gilbert to take on Williams Field, which boasts a 3-1 record over some of the top teams in the 5A Conference, on Tuesday. After the Black Hawks contest is a home game against Canyon View, one of the preseason favorites to compete for state, on Sept. 26.

And, as the skill level of opponents increases, Johnson hopes his own girls will keep developing.

“We’re seeing a few penalties, and we’re continuing to grow. It is starting to feel like football in terms of the formation and structure and penalties and intricacies of the game, but we’re still pushing,” he said.

But, to this point, things have gone swimmingly.

“I’m expecting us to keep getting better every single game,” Evans said, “and we’re learning something new every time out here.”