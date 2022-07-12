FHS cross country progressing, volunteering in summer

The Flagstaff Eagles are the undeniable class of the past few years in Division II cross country in Arizona. From 2015 to 2019, both the boys and girls squads claimed their respective state titles, and both teams traded winning state championships in the past two seasons.

In 2021, the boys took gold while the girls broke a streak of six consecutive titles with a runner-up finish. It was the reverse the year before, with the girls claiming the championship and the boys taking second after five consecutive wins.

Dash McQuivey, an incoming senior on the boys team, said the two groups are aiming to claim dominance again and both hoist trophies. He called doing so the “ultimate victory.”

“That would be so exciting, so crazy. I really want it to happen again and get back to that,” he said.

As the Eagles take on their offseason workouts, such as group runs at various trails and parks throughout the city, there is a new group that will attempt to accomplish the lofty goals. Both teams lost some key seniors to graduation and are set to rely on young talent to bring them the new unit back to simultaneous wins.

Coach Trina Painter, who leads the two teams, said there are talented incoming freshmen and sophomores on both squads.

“It really motivates me. I want to be on varsity this year, and the next years,” said Taylor Biggambler, an incoming freshman on the girls squad. “I think it’s exciting for new freshmen to come in and try to get the streak back.”

But even though there is obvious skill, the team believes it needs to figure out who will lead the charge.

“You think about the tip of an arrow, and the top runners are at that tip. Right now we’re kind of figuring out who will be there and will help us win,” incoming sophomore Cole Troxler said.

Painter sees it as a unique chance for inexperienced varsity runners to step up.

“This year, for me, is an opportunity to see some younger kids rise to the top, see who’s going to be strong leaders for us,” she said.

She said the two squads, who run in practice together, are pushing each other regularly. There is a lot of support, and she expects that to carry over into the rest of the summer and eventually the season come the fall.

They will need it, as the last two years -- while still being objectively successful -- have shown that maintaining the top spot is still incredibly difficult.

“Having both teams be that good is unique, but it’s a motivating factor. You’ve got competition between each other, the boys and girls and other schools. But it also is motivating because you realize how hard it is to be in that top few at state, so they never take it for granted,” Painter said.

More than running

The Eagles took time out of their schedules not only to run this summer, but also spend a few hours last week volunteering.

Painter and husband, Matt, were bagging sand to shield their own home from flooding early last week. They had a revelation of how they could make a small difference in Flagstaff.

“We realized that it’s a lot of physical labor, so we should get our kids -- he teaches fourth grade and I work with the cross country kids -- and it would be a good chance for us to get them to help with the bags. We just got them together to do some bags for some people who couldn’t do it themselves for one reason or another,” she said.

They delivered the filled bags to a neighbor who was struggling to fill them and get them to the house. The experience, she said, was rewarding and allowed the kids to utilize their athleticism.

“The kids were great. It’s a hard job where you get dusty and tired and dirty, and they just kept cranking them out. They would have kept going but I had to stop them eventually, and we hope to maybe be able to do it again,” Painter said.