FGSLL Majors All-Stars head to state

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League Majors All-Stars team celebrated more than just the Fourth of July as they were riding in their parade float through downtown Flagstaff on Monday.

The team crushed Silver Creek on Friday 12-2 in five innings in Silver Creek to earn the District I championship banner and punch the team’s ticket to the state tournament.

The mercy-rule victory was spearheaded by a nine-run fifth inning in which Flagstaff recorded nine hits and seven RBIs to blow open the game.

The fearsome five of Tatum Alex, Phoebe Talley, Summer Rhodes, Lucy Lanssens and Joy Shafor dominated once again as the first five players in the batting order. They combined for eight hits and six RBIs.

Silver Creek struck out just three Flagstaff batters in the loss. It was like a masterclass on hitting, ball-watching and being patient at the plate for Flagstaff.

Composure at the plate is the secret behind the team’s success this All-Stars postseason (in which they are 3-0 thus far) and it’s what makes it a championship-caliber squad.

In terms of pitching, the team has been excellent all postseason, but especially in the championship game.

Moving into the circle was Joy Shafor, who had already pitched one game this postseason. Shafor pitched five full innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight Silver Creek batters.

Shafor threw 69 pitches, 56 for strikes. She didn’t walk a single batter.

Managers Justin Talley and Mike Rhodes have preached winning games one inning at a time.

The game then slowed down offensively, as there was only one run scored between the two teams for the next three innings. The focus shifted to the defensive side of the ball.

The outfielders and Shafor began to buckle down and shut out any sort of Silver Creek momentum at the plate, as they allowed just two hits for the rest of the game.

Then the triumphant fifth inning took place, and Flagstaff knew it had earned a spot in the state tournament.

Ask Talley what the secret to success is, and he’ll say it’s the players’ resounding effort during each game. The key for players as the move on to the state tournament is energy, focus and belief in themselves, and Talley is confident that his players will deliver during the state tournament.

“They have all the tools, and with the hard work they have put in, as long as they stay focused, we should do well,” Talley said via text.

For Rhodes, the key to success is playing smart while making sure each player is holding her own.

“Growing the mental aspect of the game and learning from the experience of the district tournament will help lead to success at the state tournament,” he added.