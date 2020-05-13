FGSLL and WFLL cancel 2020 seasons; CLL mulling options

Much like FGSLL, Welker said WFLL conducted a survey and found that 49% of families were concerned about COVID-19, while 51% expressed concerns that a season that is pushed back would conflict with too many other commitments they had.

"It was in the best interest of all to cancel the season," Welker said.

Welker said WFLL is offering three options for families regarding refunds. Families can either donate this season’s fees to the league, receive a 100% fee refund via check or can roll over their fee to next season.

As for Continental Little League, Merrell said the league is holding out hope and is exploring options to still hold a regular season. In an email Merrell said the league will be conducting a survey as it navigates its decision.

"In the coming days, we will send out a survey to all families and ask them to indicate whether they want to continue with the board in holding out hope (with the right to change their minds later), or to request a refund and be removed from our player pool for if the possibility of playing arises," the email read. "... We also want to be clear that our board respects families' hesitations and decisions if they choose not to play, and we deeply care for the health and wellness of everyone in the CLL family."

In the email, CLL also invited league members to contact Flagstaff City Council "in hopes of trying to help the City decide that playing baseball, with all of the precautions that Little League has outlined, is safer than the many other activities that will be open to the public."

