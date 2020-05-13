FGSLL and WFLL cancel 2020 seasons; CLL mulling options

Two weeks following Little League International's decision to cancel the Little League World Series, Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League and West Flagstaff Little League have canceled their respective seasons.
Both leagues sent emails to families Wednesday afternoon detailing the cancellations, each being made with the safety of the community in mind.
Concerns over field allocations and seasons that cut too close to other youth sports were just a few of the reasons FGSLL President Joe Pozar and WFLL President Shane Welker expressed during phone interviews Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
"We had to not be selfish," said Pozar, whose daughter was set to play for the 10- to 12-year-old squad. "Myself, of course, I wanted to play for my daughter. It was truly the community safety and to put the love for the game aside. ... To me, it felt like it was the time.
" ... I would not sleep at night, worrying every night what's going on at the games," Pozar added. "What if a kid tested positive and what that would do to the league in the future?"
FGSLL had been in limbo for the better part of the past two months since completing its draft in March before the coronavirus caused the sports world to halt, leaving families with continued questions about the status of the season.
Heading into May, Pozar and the rest of the FGSLL board of directors were confident they could salvage a season. FGSLL surveyed its parents and families and found that a majority had concerns about conducting a season.
Once Pozar took notice of some of the biggest concerns, the confidence in having a season changed.
Some of the concerns, Pozar said, revolved around the availability of sanitation supplies, and how volunteers and league would enforce any social distancing or sanitation protocols.
Potential social distancing during games in the dugout or stands, wearing protective face masks and constant sanitation in between innings would take away the spirit of the game, he said.
"How can I expect families who want to come watch their kids give that up to police social distancing, sanitize between innings?" Pozar said. "It would have taken an army. ... We didn't want to take away from the experience of the game."
Rather than try to fit the season into a potentially tight window in June or July -- which might not even be there pending state and city recommendations -- Pozar wanted to make the choice he felt was right with safety in mind.
Pozar said FGSLL will be offering full refunds on registration to families, but is also leaving the door open if families want to donate the funds to the league to help make up the lost revenue. He added that the loss of funds from the canceled season will set the league back a bit, but he is confident they will bounce back.
BASEBALL
Welker noted the concerns over clashing with other summer youth sports due to a pushed-back season. In an email sent out to families, Welker stressed the importance of playing multiple sports as something he didn't want a little league season to alter.
"Small towns, man, these kids want to play all the sports," Welker said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Joe (Pozar), myself, Dave (Merrell, Continental Little League Vice President), are huge advocates of multi-sport athletes. We believe it produces a better adult, in addition to a better athlete. I personally didn't want to infringe on these other sports either.
" ... When the board collectively took everything into perspective, everything from family input to COVID-19 data to the timing of the season, it just didn't make sense to move forward," Welker added.
Welker said WFLL had plans as recently as last Thursday to start a season, but due to the newest recommendations he and the WFLL board of directors had to change course.
Much of Welker's concerns stemmed from having to cut a Little League season too close -- and to fit it in a short time. Last week, it was announced that all youth fields were to remain closed until June 1, and the city of Flagstaff announced to the leagues that fields would remain closed until there was a 14 straight days of decreases in COVID-19 cases, Welker said -- which would push any potential start to mid-June.
Much like FGSLL, Welker said WFLL conducted a survey and found that 49% of families were concerned about COVID-19, while 51% expressed concerns that a season that is pushed back would conflict with too many other commitments they had.
"It was in the best interest of all to cancel the season," Welker said.
Welker said WFLL is offering three options for families regarding refunds. Families can either donate this season’s fees to the league, receive a 100% fee refund via check or can roll over their fee to next season.
As for Continental Little League, Merrell said the league is holding out hope and is exploring options to still hold a regular season. In an email Merrell said the league will be conducting a survey as it navigates its decision.
"In the coming days, we will send out a survey to all families and ask them to indicate whether they want to continue with the board in holding out hope (with the right to change their minds later), or to request a refund and be removed from our player pool for if the possibility of playing arises," the email read. "... We also want to be clear that our board respects families' hesitations and decisions if they choose not to play, and we deeply care for the health and wellness of everyone in the CLL family."
In the email, CLL also invited league members to contact Flagstaff City Council "in hopes of trying to help the City decide that playing baseball, with all of the precautions that Little League has outlined, is safer than the many other activities that will be open to the public."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
