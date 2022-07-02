FGSLL 9-11 All-Stars win District I title in defensive battle

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League (FGSLL) 9-11 All-Stars took the long route to earn the District I championship, but finished the district tournament with a 5-3 win over Round Valley on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.

The championship game -- a rubber match between the two squads that had split a pair of games earlier -- started on Friday at Thorpe Park, but rain and lightning in the second inning suspended the game for the rest of the day. Pitcher Chloe Barton struck out 12 batters across six innings when the game resumed at Continental Park on Saturday morning and FGSLL did enough offensively to win.

“The girls came together,” manager Brandyn Tullis said. "It’s one of those things where you can’t prep for that. Especially at this age, a lot of these girls are new to the All-Stars. So that’s what I was proud of, was them bonding and getting through a lot of this experience."

He added: “I think it took those days -- them coming out and helping prepare the field after the rain -- doing something that really wasn’t even related to the game, and you see them get to know each other better as teammates and then come out and play like this.”

Barton’s pitching was the difference in the contest. After giving up 14 and seven runs, respectively, in the two prior contests, FGSLL held Round Valley to just three runs and just two hits.

Round Valley scored two runs in the top of the second inning -- following the delay -- on a couple of fielding errors, but could not get control of the game offensively due to Barton’s play in the circle.

“I was throwing a lot of outside (pitches), they were swinging,” she said.

“When she’s on, she’s borderline unhittable,” Tullis added. “She was working the corners today, very few walks and that was the difference, because Round Valley can really hit.”

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Barton scored on a wild pitch. In addition to her solid pitching day, she went 2 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Leia Raths came in later in the frame to pinch hit and hit an RBI ground ball, scoring Amaya Taylor, to take a 3-2 lead FGSLL would never lose.

Barton gave the team a little cushion, driving in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After Reagan Tullis caught the final out at first base, the FGSLL All-Stars piled on each other in celebration.

The girls now advance to the state tournament next week in Fountain Hills -- which means the summer season continues for a team that has enjoyed its time together.

“It means more fun, more team bonding and working together with them,” Barton said.

“We have a week to prep, and then we’re down in the heat, so that will be an adjustment for us. But the nice thing is we have another week to come together as a team,” Tullis added.

Majors win District I

The FGSLL All-Stars joined their 9-11 comrades with a District I title as well, beating Silver Creek, 12-2, in the championship Friday in Silver Creek.

Up 3-2 in a close game through four innings, FGSLL scored nine runs in the top of the fifth, held Silver Creek scoreless in the bottom of the frame and won in five innings via run rule.

The Majors state tournament will be held in Cottonwood next week.

