The second round of quarterfinal action of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments got underway in Boise, Idaho, on Monday afternoon. A whole new cast of characters who had bypassed the play in-round, but not earned top seeds in their respective divisions, took the floor, seeking their spot in the men's and women's semifinals.

Eastern Washington women beat Montana 72-64

The day's opening contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles and Montana Grizzlies proved to be as even a game as promised. There was very little to separate the two teams, but a second-quarter Eastern run proved the difference. The Eagles outscored Montana 25-12 through the period, led by graduate student Jamie Loera who scored eight points. Eastern Washington led 43-35 following the halftime break and would not extend that lead any further than 11 points, but the defense was consistent enough to secure a win and a spot in the semifinals.

The Eagles will now face the top-seeded NAU Lumberjacks. NAU will have an extra day of rest compared to the Eagles but the two teams have a history of close games so far this season, meaning this could be a shoot out. The game will start at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Sacramento State women beat Idaho 73-58

Entering the fourth quarter, this game looked like it may have a classic finish. Idaho had clawed its way back from a 13-point deficit to cut the lead to just four. Senior Beyonce Bea opened the quarter with a layup make that brought that lead to two and then all that could go wrong went wrong. Hornets junior center Isnelle Natabou proved the hero, as she jump started the offense and Sacramento State never looked back. The Hornets ended the game on a 25-12 run and punched their ticket to the next round.

Sacramento State now needs to cool off a Portland State team that has been hot all tournament from beyond the 3-point line. The two teams' vastly different styles of play will be on display at 2:30 p.m Tuesday.

Montana men beat Idaho State 83-74

Montana and Idaho State's contest became a battle of two point guards trying to keep their teams' seasons alive. Montana’s Aanen Moody said after the game that he woke up feeling hot and that intuition proved to be true as the redshirt senior scored 28 points. On the other end, senior Brock Mackenzie was ready to go blow-for-blow, scoring 31 in a career-high performance. Mackenzie’s heroics kept Idaho State in the game, but the Bengals couldn’t overcome the early second-half lead that Montana had built.

The Grizzlies will now face Northern Arizona, which was propelled to the semifinals by a miraculous buzzer-beater that sent top-seeded Eastern Washington packing. The two teams split the season series and will play Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Weber State men beat Sacramento State 70-64

Weber State survived a gritty comeback in the night's final game. After leading by as much as 16, the Wildcats watched as Sacramento State slowly chiseled its way back. The comeback got as close as five as Weber State tried to keep its heads above water and survive the late attack by the Hornets. It was not a pretty second half, but Weber State survived and advanced.

Next on the Wildcats agenda is a rematch with the defending-champion Bobcats. Montana State stopped the Wildcats' run at a conference title last year in a thriller. The two teams will play at 9 p.m. in the day's finale.