Family ties: Former NAU O-lineman Vince Beemiller talks career, mullet, sons on squad

Vince Beemiller was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Northern Arizona football team in the late 1980s along with Greg Wyatt, one the top quarterbacks to play for Northern Arizona, but there is something else that Beemiller is remembered for within his family and friends: his mullet.
"It was called the '80s," Beemiller said of why he rocked the classic style, which he jokingly noted he can't grow out anymore due to going mostly bald. "We didn't grow it out, that is what we wore. ... My oldest son, he was born in 1995, he rocked a great mullet in high school, too."
Mullets were simply the style during Beemiller's playing days, from football players like Brian Bosworth and Bob Golic, to just about every hockey player or a handful of baseball players such as Arizona Diamondbacks great Randy Johnson. Even now, Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy rocks his trademark look on the sidelines.
If anyone would bring it back to Northern Arizona football, Vince Beemiller's son Harrison is a likely candidate -- even if his dad doesn't think so.
"Yeah, I don't know if he has the patience for that, but we will see," Vince Beemiller, who was an NFL Draft Report All-American in 1988, said.
Harrison Beemiller disagrees a bit with his dad's idea, taking use of the quarantine to let his hair grow out and maybe keep it going. His brother, Heath Beemiller, didn't feel the same way.
"I mean, I don't know if it is my type of hairstyle, but (Vince) loved to brag about it," Heath Beemiller said. "Especially because when we would grow our hair out as kids he would say, 'I used to rock a mullet back in the day, but look at me now.' ... (Harrison) claimed that one he can take full pride at that."
The Beemiller family ties continue on from Vince's playing days. with Harrison Beemiller as the starting middle linebacker, and Heath Beemiller at quarterback fighting for a starting job next season in a four-man race found their ways to Northern Arizona after careers at Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley.
Harrison Beemiller, who started his career at South Dakota School of the Mines in 2017 and 2018, was a bright spot for one of the worst defenses in the Big Sky Conference. He was second on the team in total tackles (69) and quarterback hurries (4) and was tied for the top spot in forced fumbles (3) -- which was also tied for third in the conference. Harrison Beemiller led the team with 33 tackle assists, showing his ability to get his nose into each play he could.
His success aside, and potential to help turn around the struggling defense, there is a bit of fun banter to be had between the linebacker and his offensive lineman father.
"We get into arguments all the time, but it's just banter," Harrison Beemiller said. "He likes to say we all got our skill from our mom 'cause none of us play with our hands in the ground like O-linemen like him."
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Heath Beemiller hasn't gotten as much run due to playing behind record-breaking signal caller Case Cookus a season ago and redshirting the season before and running practice squad QB.
Heath Beemiller has a chance to see starting snaps depending how the position battle turns out, and if the college football season happens at all.
The relationship between O-lineman and a quarterback is one of the most important on a football field, an idea that Vince Beemiller has made clear to his QB son. To this day, Wyatt and Vince Beemiller are still close friends after playing together in the 80s.
Football in the family
All three of Vince Beemiller's sons played some level of college football, with the eldest, Holden Beemiller, having played at Newberry College in South Carolina.
Football has just been the family way for the Beemillers, and it wasn't forced either.
"We just fell into it. He always said if you don't want to play you don't have to play it," Harrison Beemiller said. "There has just never been a second doubt for anyone in our family that we wanted to play football."
All four, Vince Beemiller included, played high school football in Arizona as well. Vince attended Saguaro in Scottsdale, Holden attended Hamilton in Chandler, and of course Harrison and Heath went to Ironwood Ridge.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!