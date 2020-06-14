Family ties: Former NAU O-lineman Vince Beemiller talks career, mullet, sons on squad

"I mean, I don't know if it is my type of hairstyle, but (Vince) loved to brag about it," Heath Beemiller said. "Especially because when we would grow our hair out as kids he would say, 'I used to rock a mullet back in the day, but look at me now.' ... (Harrison) claimed that one he can take full pride at that."

The Beemiller family ties continue on from Vince's playing days. with Harrison Beemiller as the starting middle linebacker, and Heath Beemiller at quarterback fighting for a starting job next season in a four-man race found their ways to Northern Arizona after careers at Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley.

Harrison Beemiller, who started his career at South Dakota School of the Mines in 2017 and 2018, was a bright spot for one of the worst defenses in the Big Sky Conference. He was second on the team in total tackles (69) and quarterback hurries (4) and was tied for the top spot in forced fumbles (3) -- which was also tied for third in the conference. Harrison Beemiller led the team with 33 tackle assists, showing his ability to get his nose into each play he could.

His success aside, and potential to help turn around the struggling defense, there is a bit of fun banter to be had between the linebacker and his offensive lineman father.