Fall sport playoff rulings made in AIA board meeting

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) changed the number of games high school football teams needed to play for postseason eligibility, among other rulings.

The AIA held its first executive board meeting of the 2021-22 academic year Monday at its Phoenix office.

Citing concerns of teams needing to cancel regular season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- several teams missed games for the same reason in the 2020 football season -- the board unanimously ruled that conference 2A-6A football teams would need to play six regular season games to be eligible for the 2021 conference and open division playoffs. Coconino and Flagstaff -- both in the 4A conference -- each have 10 games scheduled for their respective regular seasons, beginning in early September.

The AIA's power ranking system will be used to determine the seeding for football playoffs.

Fall soccer teams must also play at least six regular season games, the board ruled. Other fall team sports, such as volleyball, must play at least 10 games.

Other sports, such as swimming or cross country, are subject to their own qualifying rules for their respective postseasons.

Open division in basketball