Fall sport playoff rulings made in AIA board meeting

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) changed the number of games high school football teams needed to play for postseason eligibility, among other rulings.
The AIA held its first executive board meeting of the 2021-22 academic year Monday at its Phoenix office.
Citing concerns of teams needing to cancel regular season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- several teams missed games for the same reason in the 2020 football season -- the board unanimously ruled that conference 2A-6A football teams would need to play six regular season games to be eligible for the 2021 conference and open division playoffs. Coconino and Flagstaff -- both in the 4A conference -- each have 10 games scheduled for their respective regular seasons, beginning in early September.
The AIA's power ranking system will be used to determine the seeding for football playoffs.
Fall soccer teams must also play at least six regular season games, the board ruled. Other fall team sports, such as volleyball, must play at least 10 games.
Other sports, such as swimming or cross country, are subject to their own qualifying rules for their respective postseasons.
Open division in basketball
David Hines, the AIA's executive director, said the organization's Basketball Advisory Committee proposed an Open Division championship -- like that of football in the last two seasons -- for boys and girls basketball. The distinction would allow the top teams from each conference to play their own de facto state championship.
The committee suggested separate eight-team brackets for 1-3A teams as well as 4-6A squads. The remaining playoff teams would compete in the traditional conference tournaments.
Hines said the AIA and the board will discuss the playoffs, determining whether the request is feasible or not and how it might work, before potentially voting later in the school year.
Additionally, Hines said each of the AIA's separate conferences will make their own decisions on whether they will implement shot clocks into their basketball games in the 2022-23 basketball season, though a final decision date was not set.
Other notable rulings
The AIA ruled that indoor volleyball teams -- both home and away -- will decide benches prior to the beginning of a match and stay on their benches without switching between sets, as they had previously done.
E-sports are now an official AIA-sponsored sport, allowing more schools around Arizona to pursue creating and building their own teams in upcoming seasons.