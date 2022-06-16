Eye of the Taiga: Star Chasers player comes from Japan

A Flagstaff Star Chasers teammate jokingly called Taiga Sato -- a utility player who can play most any position in the infield and outfield -- “Shohei Ohtani” while warming up at practice on the Coconino High School baseball field. Sato smiled in response, as he always does.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim star pitcher and hitter is about the highest form of what players from Sato’s part of the world can aspire to be.

Players came from around the United States to play with the Star Chasers in the Northern Arizona League, a collegiate summer baseball league consisting of teams from around the northern part of the state. But Sato definitely has made the longest trip, coming to Flagstaff all the way from Japan by way of Oregon.

After growing up in the Eastern Hemisphere, Sato always had the goal of coming across the world to play baseball.

“The first time I saw the MLB, I liked it. I was really interested in baseball in the U.S. I wanted to know the difference,” he said.

He had to stay in Japan longer than intended following his high school days, due to COVID-19. But eventually he got in contact with Dave Deutscschman -- the manager of the Star Chasers and also the Southwestern Community College baseball team -- through an agency that places Japanese players on American rosters.

Sato played a year with the Lakers, where he got exposure both to the U.S. and four-year schools to compete for a scholarship.

He now is committed to New Mexico Highlands University.

“It was amazing,” Sato said of his experience with Southwestern. “It was great coaches and teammates, and everybody respected each other and enjoyed baseball, so I loved it.”

In his time in the United States, Sato has allowed teammates and opponents to see a way of playing less common in this part of the world.

“My baseball style is very Japanese. I do bunting, small baseball. So I want to show them how Japanese players play,” Sato said.

Deutschman, seeing videos of Sato succeeding at home, felt his talents would be a fit for both the Lakers and Star Chasers. The staff in Oregon was impressed with his skills.

“Like a typical player from Japan, he’s very fundamentally sound. We play a ton of small ball in a wood bat conference. He can really handle the bat, and he’s a pretty good shortstop and a good second baseman. He’ll probably play outfield for us here (in Flagstaff), and we want to get him as many at-bats as we can this summer,” Deutschman said.

Sato has yet to play for the Star Chasers in their first four official games, rehabbing an arm injury. When he is able to take the field again, he will add depth to the roster with his skills.

But, even while out of the lineup, Sato has been a positive influence on the Star Chasers, both with his teammates from southwestern Oregon and relatively new ones in Flagstaff. He is an example of what effort and talent can do for an athlete’s journey. And his fellow players clearly enjoy his presence.

“I think he’s a wonderful kid. He’s really appreciative of the opportunity he’s gotten here in the United States,” Deutschman said.

He added: “And he came to us ready, and he’s mature. English is his second language, but he understands everything and communicates great. He’s also really infectious. No matter if it’s been a good or bad day, he’s always smiling and the guys rally around that.”

Sato is working to make his first start soon, as the Star Chasers are set for a road trip to Show Low over the weekend.

He is aiming to develop his game more in Flagstaff this summer before making the trip to New Mexico Highlands in the fall. He, like his idol Ohtani, wants to continue his path on this side of the globe as long as possible.

“I really think about staying in the U.S. I want to work with English and use Japanese too, using both languages. And I want to play baseball anywhere I can,” he said.

