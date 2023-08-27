Running can be considered a selfish act because of its typical focus on individual self-improvement. And sometimes, yes, I’m out there “just” to clear my own head or stay in shape. I admit those goals don’t provide much benefit to the greater community of which I am a part.

But running can also be a selfless act. Whether a runner joins a race that raises funds for a good cause or builds a healthier community by running with a group of like-minded athletes, those are selfless actions.

Coming up in September, we runners have two opportunities to run for something greater than ourselves. Participants from all backgrounds are invited to take part in two races on Hopi ancestral lands: the Louis Tewanima Footrace on Sept. 3 and the Paatuwaqatsi Water Is Life Ultra Marathon on Sept. 9.

Sam Taylor is the race director for Paatuwaqatsi and a volunteer with the Louis Tewanima Footrace.

“By running in the ancestral trails of the Hopi, runners have the opportunity to experience the trails of message carriers. Messages of good news, messages of war, messages of support and especially messages of prayer are carried along these trails, as they have always been. Hopis believe running is prayer, and we all understand that prayer is powerful," he said.

The Sept. 3 event is a prestigious race that honors the legacy of Hopi Olympian Louis Tewanima and pays tribute to the vibrant culture of the Hopi people. It offers a challenging 10K and a fast-paced 5K. Runners will have the opportunity to test their endurance and showcase their skills amid the captivating landscapes of Second Mesa, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone with the 50th annual Louis Tewanima Footrace,” said Ron Milford, president of the Louis Tewanima Foundation, host of the annual footrace. “This event not only honors the remarkable achievements of Louis Tewanima but also embodies the spirit of unity, resilience and cultural pride.”

The Paatuwaqatsi Ultra offers 50K, 10-mile and 4-mile distances. In addition to the races, a prerace dinner and post-race lunch will be provided to all participants.

“The event raises awareness and promotes sustainable practices for the betterment of our planet. As participants push their physical limits, they will be reminded of the critical role water plays in sustaining every aspect of life on Earth," Taylor said.

Those are selfless and worthy goals indeed.