The Coconino baseball team, like most of the spring squads in the City of Flagstaff, has yet to play a home game due to weather. But, unlike the temperature, the Panthers have come out hot to open the season.

Led by a group of seven seniors, most of whom have played together since Little League, the Panthers have one of the more experienced rosters in the past few years. With some talented juniors also sprinkled in, some of the Panthers feel like they’re almost playing youth baseball in a high school jersey.

“It’s just crazy how we’ve all stuck to it and how much we’ve grown as a group,” senior Quinn Mickelson said. “It’s always been a dream since we started playing baseball to be together at Coconino.”

The Panthers hold a record of 4-1 despite having played all their games on the road so far. Practices have been limited, and they’ve taken place in the school gymnasium when they do happen. Because of the overall skill on the team, however, Coconino has been able to withstand some tough competition despite facing weather issues.

Some of that comes from the fact that many of the players are in their second or third seasons as varsity starters. Though their freshman season -- with varsity manager Mike Sifling then leading the freshmen -- was cut short due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, most of the current roster has plenty of varsity experience. Several started as sophomores, even more as juniors, and now they’re a complete group.

Sifling said he recognized the talent three seasons ago, and it was part of the reason he stepped away from the varsity squad temporarily to work with this group when they were freshmen. He took over the varsity position ahead of the 2022 season.

“I wanted that opportunity to create the foundation with them, even though a few were playing JV then, and now they’re here as seniors. It’s great to see,” Sifling said.

The Panthers had to get over some struggles in the first few contests as a young group back then. They still went 10-7 in 2021, and improved to 12-6 last season. The team believes fFighting through some youthful issues has gotten the Panthers to a spot at which they could contend for a Grand Canyon Region title this season.

“A lot of us have had to learn how to fight and scrap and win games from a young age,” senior Jacob Clouse said.

That scrappy style could prove the team's signature this year.

Senior pitcher Connor Calahan has fared well with senior catcher Cooper Derr as a pairing early in the season. Calahan boasts a record of 3-1, striking out 20 batters and giving up just three earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. Calahan was the team’s most-used pitcher last season, too, throwing a team-high 38 innings in eight appearances with an ERA of 1.99.

Offensively, the Panthers don’t hit with a lot of power. But throughout the lineup there are plenty of players who can get on base, steal bases and manufacture runs. So far, there are five players who hold an average of .400 or better at the plate, led by Clouse at .545. The Panthers have also stolen 27 bases without ever being caught to this point.

Mickelson leads the team with eight RBIs, while senior Jackson Hammond and junior Conner Culwell have both driven in seven.

“You’re not going to see it leave the yard all the time, but we’re going to get on base and get some runs up every game,” Mickelson said.

Coconino started the season with four consecutive wins, including three by mercy rule. Its lone regular-season loss came in a 4-3 defeat to Mesquite -- which advanced to the state semifinal last year and won the 4A Conference state championship in 2021 -- in Gilbert.

The 4A Panthers are in the midst of an exhibition tournament this week. They will begin playing region ballgames on Tuesday when they face the Prescott Badgers. Then Coconino will host the same Prescott ballclub in a home opener on Thursday, March 23.

“I think it’s that we all play well together chemistry-wise, and it’s fun,” Clouse said. “Everyone has their role, and you don’t always see that.”